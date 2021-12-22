What do you think of when I say the word choice? My brief survey produced words like "options," "autonomy," and "preference." After further conversations about choice, another thought occurred. "Any time you choose something, you eliminate something else." I am a fan of choice and have many ideas. My challenge is narrowing the field of choices. When people find themselves stuck, it can be difficult for them to see the choices available. Like a writer sitting in front of a blank page, the endless possibilities paralyze them, as does the thought that once they make a choice, they eliminate all other choices.
As we come to the end of 2021, people have already begun making choices about 2022. Currently, people are asking for suggestions on what books to read, what classes to take, and what goals to set. Asking for advice as you make your decisions is wise. Asking or allowing someone else to make decisions for you is not. Having choices is a gift. Allowing someone to choose for you is squandering that gift. Parents will ask children to choose a restaurant and then are disappointed when the kids want Mickey D’s or Pizza. Wives will ask husbands to choose and be disappointed when they end up at Wild Wings watching football. Unless it’s a game like this week’s Saints against Tampa Bay. We could watch that game again and again.
Why would someone let another person make choices for them? Among the reasons people defer choices are lack of confidence, a desire to be agreeable, or simply not knowing how to make decisions. When making a choice is difficult, it helps to identify two or three options to keep the choices simple. For example, if you need to choose a restaurant for dinner, start by narrowing the field. What kind of food do you like? What part of town is convenient? How much do you want to spend? Narrowing your choices, you have Italian, American, or Mexican, in Denham Springs or Walker with the entrée price range of $10.00 to $20.00. Next you select the type of food and then identify three restaurants that serve that kind of food and meet the criteria. For example, if it is Mexican, you make the decision easy by asking yourself, "Do I prefer Papi's or Maria's?" Then ask, "Do I prefer Maria's or La Carreta?" Even if the food is disappointing, there’s always margheritas. Another option is to tell the people you plan to have dinner with, "I like Maria's, La Carreta, and Papi's. Which one do you prefer?" By selecting three restaurants you enjoy, you will have dinner at a restaurant you like, even if you didn't make the final decision.
I have a friend who makes decisions using the process of elimination. She will narrow the choices by going through the options she doesn’t want. She says, “Well, I don’t want to go to the beach, and I don’t want a big city, and I don’t want any place too primitive.” Not only is this inefficient but making a choice by listing all the factors that are dealbreakers, is exhausting. In the end, you may still choose something that you don’t really want, just because you forgot to add that factor into your reasoning. Moving away from what you don’t want does not guarantee that you’ll end up where you want to be. Imagine how much quicker you can make a good choice by following the path of identifying what you desire. For example, “I want to go to the mountains, where I can hike. I’d like to be able to drive there, and I want it to be within 650 miles of my home. Narrowing the specifics helps you make better choices. If you are still stumped, think of a previous time where you did well when making a similar choice, and identify what made it a good choice. This will give you the beginning of the criteria that will help you choose.
Decision-making can be stressful, but it does not have to be. When a client is trying to decide between two options, I ask them to add a third because selecting between two options is not as much a choice as a dilemma. With a third option, added variables make the decision easier.
This end of the year is a time for making decisions, from those we must make for the holidays to those that will help us start the new year strong. More than likely, you have already made most of your holiday decisions. Here are my end-of-the-year suggestions to help you get a strong start on 2022. Many of these are answers to questions my clients ask. I would love to see your recommendations on these choices. To share them, text or email me at the info below.
What goals should you set for the new year? Setting goals is a very personal activity. My clients find it helpful to look at specific areas of their lives, which makes setting clear goals easier. Primary goal areas are Business, Financial, Intellectual, Relationship, Spiritual, and Health. As you think about each area, consider where you want to be at the end of 2022. In business, goals may be a promotion, company growth, or increasing salary or maximizing profits. Financial goals are those that relate to savings and investments, or even setting up a college fund for the kids. Intellectual goals are about learning and thinking. Taking classes is easier now than ever before. You can learn a lot by listening to podcasts, watching YouTube videos, or reading periodicals and books. These all contribute to your personal and intellectual development. Taking the time to ponder and converse with others who share your interests will stimulate your mind. Relationship goals may relate to family, significant others, or friends. The pandemic and quarantines have deeply affected our relationships. Most of us have not resumed spending the amount time we would like with the people we love. Being intentional about the time and attention you give to your relationships will make that time more meaningful.
Getting away with family and small gatherings with friends can keep relationships strong. Attending services at your place of worship, praying with your family, or spending time alone with God are all ways to care for your soul. The most common goals that people set for the new year are health goals. People declare a commitment to losing weight, giving up smoking, and changing other bad habits. One of my favorite face book posts comes about in February and states, “For the new year I joined a gym. I hear it’s nice.” When you set your goals, make sure they are possible and represent results you really want. Also, when life overwhelms you, ask for help. Ifs health concerns impact the quality of your life in a negative way, set a goal to address the issue so that your health is better in 2022.
If you are reading this article, you are a person who wants to grow. Reading is an excellent way to achieve this. If you prefer to listen to a book on audio rather than to read a hard copy, that works too. What books would be good for you to read this year depends on you. Here are a few of my recommendations in various categories:
Business: The Ideal Team Player by Patrick Lencioni, Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek, The Turnaround by Darrin Donnelly, and Leadership and Self-Deception by the Arbinger Institute. I also love Ivan Misner’s, Who’s in Your Room and happen to have a few extra copies. Shoot me an email with your address if you would like one. Offer good while supplies last.
Nonfiction: No Cure for Being Human by Kate Bowler, Think Again by Adam Grant, Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why it Matters, and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross, Happier: Learn the Secrets to Daily Joy and Lasting Fulfillment by Tal Ben-Shahar, and The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Fiction: Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe, Bewilderment by Richard Powers, Rock Paper, Scissors by Alice Feeney, People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry, and Oh William by Elizabeth Strout
If you love to read serious books on business or self-help, I encourage you to read some fiction as well. When everything your read is nonfiction, it can slow your reading speed. By reading something light or entertaining, you create a recess break for your brain. Check out authors who write about familiar places like Greg Iles from Natchez, James Lee Burke from New Iberia, and Ernest Gaines from Point Coupee. Amazon is fast, but local bookstores like Cavalier Books in Denham Springs and Cottonwood Books in Baton Rouge are treasure troves and deserve a visit.
What other choices can you make that will improve the quality of your life? Whenever I think about how we move through the world, I remember my good friend, Reverend Mike Collins. When Father Mike would preach a funeral, he would explain how God had only one question for us when we come to the end of lives and are facing judgement. He asks, "Did you do your best to create more heaven or hell on earth?" Father Mike would explain that what you create on earth determines how you spend eternity. When I set my goals, I keep Father Mike's words in mind and remember to pay attention to how I live and how it impacts others. By creating more heaven on earth, life is better for me as well.
As you begin to design 2022 in a way that will improve your life, I encourage you to live, love, and serve. Set goals that will help you make your life richer. You only go through life once, but once is enough if you do it right!
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
