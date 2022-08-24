Welcome to life! Most of us believe we are here for a purpose. One of life’s greatest questions is: “Why am I here?” Much of life, I daresay most of it, we spend doing mundane, trivial, and unimportant things. But there are other things, life challenges us to do, important things, that give our lives meaning and purpose
Most of us started questioning our existence as teenagers. I don’t know if it’s the adolescent angst or the drugs, but the question, “Why am I here? Often begins to torture us as teenagers. Most of us continue to ask it our entire lives.
Steve Jobs described a fulfilling life in one of his many commencement speeches. He said that standing before the mirror every morning; he would ask himself a question. “If this was the last day of my life, would I feel good about what I’m doing today?” This is a great question and a great principle by which to live. Abraham Lincoln said something similar. “When I do good, I feel good. When I do bad, I feel bad, and that’s my religion.” Stands to reason that the better care we take of ourselves the more prepared we are to fulfill our purpose.
We all occasionally have days we are not proud of, but too many such days too close together are a problem. Here are three things you can do to begin your journey to discover why you are here.
First, find something that you enjoy doing. The path to purpose begins with work that brings you joy. Philosophers have said that meaning is the key to lasting joy, so it stands to reason that joy may also be the path to meaning. Watch a woman who love being a mother with her child, or a craftsman who loves building things as he works. Hundreds of years ago a man was walking through a town in Italy, and he saw two men working. He walked up to the first and said, “What are you doing?” The man scowled up at him and said, “Breaking my back is what I’m doing! I don’t know why they had to get the hardest stone in the world for this job. I have broken my tools and will die before this even begins to take shape.” The man walked around the area and found another man working. He was doing the same thing as the first. “What are you doing,” he asked. The man looked up, smile on his face, eyes sparkling. “I am building a beautiful cathedral. Hundreds of years from now, people will come to this cathedral and admire it’s beauty. They will worship God here, baptize their children here, get married here and be buried here. It must be magnificent, and I get to build it.” Doesn’t it bother you that it won’t be finished in your lifetime?” the traveler asked. The man laughed. “Only God can perform miracles. When my son is old enough, I will teach him this trade, and he will teach it to his son. My great grandson will baptize my great-great grandson at the church his Nonno, Bisnonno, and Trisnonno built, and he will feel pride. That is greatness.” The traveler walked away finally understanding the meaning of work.
Second, find something you do well or at which you are talented. Every person has gifts and talents. When we use our talents to make a lasting impact, we are moving toward fulfilling our purpose. Unfortunately, we can be blind to our talents and skills. Our inside never looks as perfect as the outside others present to the world.
Doubt is a terrible thing. A large part of my job as a coach is to extinguish doubt so that my clients can discover how great they are. My job is to believe in them until they can believe in themselves. Any one of us can do that for another. In an ideal world, our families would nourish our belief in ourselves. It happens sometimes, but many people grow to adulthood without ever having someone who believes in them. The belief coaches, mentors, advisors, and our family of choice have in us can dramatically impact our lives.
Lastly, find something that other people value. Like a lot of young people, I often felt that I didn’t fit in anywhere. My family moved a lot, and I never learned to master the art of being the new kid. By the time I got to high school, I had given up on being one of the cool kids. I was glad to have the friends I had, even though the cool kids thought we smart kids were weird. I valued knowledge, but it wasn’t until later in life that I learned how much the world values intelligence. Having the ability to figure out what other people value is like a super-power
Finding life’s purpose becomes important once you meet your basic needs. Someone trying to find food is not as worried about self-actualizing as they are about starving. No matter how noble my purpose, it ceases to be important if someone or something is threatening my safety.
While some encounter difficulty finding their passion, but others struggle because they have too many passions. One leads to depression, the other can result in us becoming a dilettante. We flit from one shiny thing to the next, never committing to anything long enough to get good at it. You may still struggle to find your purpose in life, but it doesn’t bother you as much because there are so many interesting things in the world. If you are a ‘Renaissance Soul,’ you may discover that you are here for more than one thing. You may travel many paths to find your life’s meaning in several places.
Not enough passions result in a boring life. Motivating ourselves to act may be difficult, and lack of action leaves us feeling empty and depressed. We cannot sit in our recliner and wait for our passion to find us. We must act to discover what feeds our soul. My father used to say, “Do something, even if it’s wrong!” To be participants in the journey of life we must take action.
We need to ask many questions often, especially when we feel frustrated or empty. Word of advice, “Why” though a complete sentence is not a great question. Here are some questions that can help you on your discovery journey.
What do I need to be doing?
What do I want to be doing?
What should I do next?
What would I do if I knew I would not fail? (One of my favorite questions). Fear of failure is one of the most common reasons people don’t stretch. Every significant undertaking carries the possibility of failure. To achieve greatness, we must risk failure.
Even after building a life you love, there will be times when it sucks. It is critical to decide how much suck you can tolerate. Several presidents have described the concept of difficult times.
“If you don’t like the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Harry S. Truman
“A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.” Franklin D. Roosevelt
Carolyn Myss says in Spiritual Madness that our purpose isn’t always grand. We may have a burning desire to cure cancer, but our purpose on earth could be to be a light for the people living on our cul-de-sac. This was a grave disappointment and a great relief to me. I now find that when people tell me I have impacted their lives, I only remember that it felt like I was just offering support and comfort.
What is your level of tolerance for unpleasantness? I encourage kids trying to choose a career to think about what they would do even if they weren’t getting paid. If you give up your life to do something, it better offer you more than money.
What were you passionate about when you were 8 years old? If you’ve lost your passion, it could be valuable to consult your past self. Thinking about your past may help you reconnect with the passion you lost long ago. Was there something you gave up because you weren’t good at it? Is it possible you weren’t good at it because you never gave yourself a chance to become good at it?
What do you love doing so much that it makes you forget to eat? What do you stay up too late doing? When my son was four, I bought him a baseball T. His first word was ball, so I knew it would be a hit. When he got home that afternoon, he saw the T and ran to the backyard. I remember feeding him his dinner as he stood at the T, hitting baseballs for hours. It’s that kind of passion knowing your life’s purpose stirs in you. What is your obsession? What is the stuff of your dreams? What do you love?
Here are two of my favorite quotes about passion and purpose.
“Ask yourself what makes you come alive and go do that because what the world needs is more people who have come alive.” Howard Thurman
“Be the change you want to see in the world.” Mahatma Gandhi
The saying “Don’t wait for your ship to come in, swim out to meet it,” urges us to take action. Action is important if you want to find your passion. If you wait until you feel passion to do things, you will be waiting a long time. Passion is the result of action, not the cause of it. Many actions can stir up passion. Volunteering to help people less fortunate than yourself is a good start. Our area has many programs that would love to have someone willing to teach a kid to read, build a home for someone, or feed the poor. When you decide what you want to do, look for people who want what you want and join forces. Living your life’s purpose does not require you to be lonely.
As you embark on your journey toward purpose, remember that the wind in the sail of purpose is gratitude. You will thrive if you take the time to be grateful for your successes and your failures. You will succeed if you take the time to be grateful for your challenges and blessings. You will find peace if you take the time to be grateful for those you love and those you don’t like much.
“Remember, every trip is a success if you enjoy the journey.” Cami
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com
