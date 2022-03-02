If you were to give your life a grade, what grade would you give it? Would it be an A? a B? or a C? The grade you assign your efforts in life is directly related to your expectations. Your expectations are the key factor in determining your achievement. What is your expectation for yourself? Do you strive to achieve an A level of your life or your work, or are you of the opinion that B is good enough?
Are you a person who sets high goals or someone who moves through life with no real direction? As a coach, I help clients set a path for their businesses and their lives. I partner with my clients to help them stay on track to achieve those goals. I ask clients what grade they would give different aspects of their lives. Consider the six areas of life. These are spiritual, financial, relationships, health, career, and fun. Is your career an A but your health a C? Your “grades” are averaged together in life. Your life cannot be an A if you have a B or C in any category.
The same is true in business. I ask my clients to rank their company’s performance in different areas of business. Clients grade their company’s performance in finance, quality, safety, customer service, market share, brand relevance, and talent. If your profitability is an A, but your market share is dropping, your profitability won’t be at A for very long. If you have 90% of the market but are selling pet rocks, your brand relevancy (D-) will diminish your company’s value.
If a B is satisfactory for you, I can accept that, but you can’t achieve a B if you have Cs in several areas. You can’t build an A company with B employees. When you determine what you are shooting for, you will be most successful if you give it everything you’ve got. As Yoda so wisely said, “There is no try, only do and do not.”
Whether exploring your business or life, a stretch goal can energize you. Whether stretch for you is a B or an A, set your goal so it demands a bit more from you. You may introduce the new level all at once or more gradually. I recently started working out. I’ve ever had great success making a workout part of my routine. I remembered that my typical pattern was working out and then pushing until I injured myself and quitting. This time, I was very intentional about my workout plan. I went slowly in the beginning. The first day I exercised for 15 minutes. I was a little embarrassed but was determined that I wouldn’t make myself so sore that I didn’t want to go back to the gym. It was slow going, but I stuck with it. I am up to 5-6 days per week and work out between 45-90 minutes at a time. I have surprised myself and am keeping my commitment to get fit. Even though I’ve got a way to go, my achievement thus far inspires me.
My current grade around fitness efforts would be a B. I have a lot more work to do, and my goal is to get to A. Remember, an A for you is likely to be very different from an A for a runner or a champion football player. Remember, you’re going for the best you, so be kind if you must compare yourself to others.
The designations: A, B, and C, are a way of talking about your current state compared to where you want to be. Exploring this without blame or judgment is the key to finding what will inspire you. If you are a C cook but prefer to eat out, that might not be an area where you need focus. Motivations make improving much easier. Pick an area of your life that you have always wanted to develop. It might be writing, fitness, learning a foreign language, traveling, swimming, or playing an instrument. There are many ways to pursue learning a new skill. There are many classes from which to choose including courses on the internet (Coursera, or Udemy are great sources). If you prefer learning in person, Ollie with LSU has many classes available for people over fifty. You can also hire a tutor or attend classes through BREC, PARDS, your local health clubs. Besides my fitness goals, I have set a goal to learn Spanish by September of 2022. I am currently using Duolingo, which is an app on my phone. There is an Ollie class starting in March in which I will enroll. When I learn enough vocabulary words, I will find some Spanish-speaking friends with whom to converse. In the same way your body feels strong with consistent exercise, you feel mentally stronger when you learn something new.
I don’t expect an A in speaking Spanish by September, but I plan to be a strong B which I find exciting. It has been my experience that the people of most countries appreciate when someone tries to learn their language even when they are not fluent.
So why focus on learning new things? Though not a muscle, our brains become better when we use them. Whether you solve puzzles, learn a language, or create something, stimulating your brain generates energy. Doing something new, especially if you enjoy it, lights up your brain differently than performing a task that doesn’t bring you joy. Think about someone you know who is enthusiastic. I know I’d rather spend time around someone who has interests in the world around them than with someone who spends time sitting in front of the TV. While it is true that there are programs on TV that are interesting and educational, it is a passive activity that is less stimulating than active learning.
When we engage in activities that stimulate our brains, we feel alive. If we use our bodies and our minds, it improves our memory and generates even more joy. Dancing is a great example. In high school, I very much wanted to learn to dance. Unfortunately, my brain could not communicate with my feet. After several failed attempts, I resigned myself to the type of dancing that did not put me within stomping distance of my partner’s feet. When I returned to the states in my thirty’s, I decided to try again. I enrolled in a dance school and proceeded to learn ballroom dancing. I became good at it and loved going down to New Orleans 2-3 times a week to dance. It brought me great joy to conquer something that conquered me years earlier. Even though I wasn’t the best, I could do my best, which made me happy.
If there is something in your past that you wanted to master but instead quit because you couldn’t learn it, picking it up now could be the secret to success. I’d love to hear about what brought you joy in the past and what you are going to undertake now for the future. Drop me an email or text and let me know. Public libraries are great repositories of information if you want to learn something but are not sure where to start. Ask the reference librarian to direct you to where classes are being held in whatever topic you want to learn. My last bit of advice? Do it with a buddy. If you have a friend who needs more joy in their life, invite them to join you, or even better, find someone who is already joyful and invite them. Don’t worry if you can’t find someone interested in joining you. I know people have become friends with people they met at Zumba classes, art classes, and sports teams where they played various sports. It doesn’t even matter if you are an A or a B. The important thing is you are enjoying life and growing because you deserve your best!
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses, developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com or 225-432-0454
