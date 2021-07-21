The City of Walker will partner with Vitalant for a community blood drive on Thursday, July 22.
It will run from 1:30-5 p.m. inside a bloodmobile set up at Walker City Hall, located at 13600 Aydell Lane.
“Our community’s blood supply has escalated to a critical blood shortage,” read a flier. “You can impact up to three lives with every donation.”
The drive is being held in conjunction with Vitalant, the nation’s second-largest community blood service provider that supplies comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and healthcare partners for patients in 40 states, according to its website.
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the U.S. blood supply as Vitalant and other blood centers cope with stabilizing blood inventories to meet patients’ transfusion needs. Donations have declined as blood drives have been canceled and fewer individuals have made donations while practicing social distancing to combat spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood as it is an essential activity, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vitalant said those who have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine can still donate, if they wish. However, Vitalant asks those who have been exposed to COVID-19 within the last 14 days to not donate.
To schedule a donation time, visit the following link: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=veQsMvMyHovxy1WaWHmQ8inadpFjfbEmQSGJnZctFZ8%3D.
Those seeking more information can call 1-877-258-4825 or visit vitalant.org.
