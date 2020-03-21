The novel coronavirus has reached 585 confirmed cases across the state, according to Saturday morning figures released by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The Department of Health also confirmed two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus — a 77-year-old and a 53-year-old, both Orleans Parish residents — that brings the statewide total to 16.
Despite an increase of 48 cases overnight in Louisiana, there remains only one confirmed case of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Livingston Parish, which was reported Thursday afternoon after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus while being treated in a New Orleans hospital.
Well over half of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases are in Orleans Parish (326, or 60.7 percent), followed by neighboring Jefferson Parish (115). The disease has now infected 29 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes.
The virus has rapidly spread in Louisiana ever since the first confirmed case March 9. As of Friday afternoon, Louisiana had roughly half as many confirmed cases as California — despite having less than one-eighth of California’s population.
Following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. John Bel Edwards has closed all K-12 schools, bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters; banned gatherings of 50 or more; limited restaurants to drive-through, delivery, or take-out; and delayed the state’s presidential primary, among a slew of other changes.
This week, he warned that even more “enhanced mitigation measures” may be necessary to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.