The novel coronavirus jumped up another 74 positive cases overnight, bringing the statewide total to 837, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
In Livingston Parish, there remains only two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, as of Sunday morning, according to the Department of Health.
While Livingston Parish didn’t see a jump in the LDH’s Sunday morning figures, several of its neighboring parishes did. East Baton Rouge Parish, to the west, reached 20 positive cases, while Ascension Parish, to the southwest, spiked to 17. St. John the Baptist Parish, to the southeast, pushed its total to 10 cases, while Tangipahoa Parish, to the west, remained at three.
The latest positive case in Livingston Parish was reported Saturday afternoon, President Layton Ricks confirmed to The News in a text message. Ricks had no other information to provide, including where the resident was diagnosed.
The news came two days after a Livingston Parish resident tested positive for the coronavirus while at a New Orleans hospital, becoming the first local to contract the disease.
Across the state, the coronavirus has now infected 36 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, according to the latest LDH figures. The state lab has completed 1,385 tests, while another 2,113 tests have been completed by commercial labs.
The death toll remained at 20, which includes six deaths at the Lambeth House, a senior-living complex in New Orleans.
