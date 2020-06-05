The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression Cristobal to a tropical storm in its 1 p.m. public advisory on Friday.
In the latest advisory, Cristobal was 35 miles southeast of Merida, Mexico, and 595 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
A tropical storm watch is already in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including parts of Livingston Parish, as Cristobal continues moving toward the Gulf coast.
The tropical storm watch was issued for areas from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, which borders Livingston Parish to the southeast.
Cristobal is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday or early Monday, and the National Weather Service is predicting as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph.
A flood watch is also in effect through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Thursday evening in advance of Cristobal. Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to the oncoming storm at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
