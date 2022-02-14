A former teacher and one of two defendants in a high-profile sex crimes investigation has accepted a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial, though he admitting to committing a few of the disturbing crimes she was accused of.
As part of the plea deal, Cynthia Perkins, whose trial was set to begin Monday, has instead agreed to testify against her ex-husband and disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins, who will stand trial later this year.
She also pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, producing child pornography, and conspiracy mingling of harmful substances. By accepting the plea deal, Cynthia Perkins waived her right to appeal.
Cynthia Perkins, 36, appeared in court before Judge Erika Sledge, who set sentencing for Friday. As part of the plea deal, her attorney said she will be sentenced to 41 years in prison.
Attorney Barry Milligan of the Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the cases against both Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, asserted that justice was served following the hearing.
“Today Cynthia Perkins pled guilty to three very serious felony charges,” he said, “so that will enable the family of the juvenile victim to get justice without having to go through a trial.”
Monday’s outcome marked the latest chapter in the case against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, who were both arrested in October 2019 and later indicted jointly on 150 charges. Those charges included first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances.
Dennis Perkins is a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins is a former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High.
The two were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants, but that changed last June when Sledge ruled in favor of a severance. That decision was later upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court in December.
Cynthia Perkins’ appearance in court, scheduled hours before jury selection, was for Sledge to rule on two motions her attorney filed last week: one to move the trial out of Livingston Parish, and the second for a continuance.
Individually, Cynthia Perkins faced 72 charges.
But after an hours-long waiting game in court that included multiple private conferences between Sledge and attorneys from both sides, Cynthia Perkins instead chose to avoid her chances in what would have been one of the biggest Livingston Parish trials in recent memory.
Upon her plea deal, her attorney, James Spokes, withdrew both motions.
Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Spokes said “a lot of thought and deliberation” went into the plea negotiations. Given the publicity the case has received both locally and nationally, he called the plea deal “the best possible outcome.”
Spokes said his team reached out to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the plea deal, which prosecutors ultimately accepted.
“We weighed all the options and available information, and considering the circumstances… we really feel as though this was the best decision,” Spokes said. “Cynthia decided this was in her best interest. She feels a lot of remorse over what’s happened. We side with her when she says this was the best decision she could make at this time.
“This is not the kind of case where people are going home happy, but this was the best possible outcome.”
When asked how prosecutors honed in on the three charges Cynthia Perkins ultimately pled guilty to, Milligan said they “were representative of what she had done.” Milligan and fellow Assistant Attorney General Erica McLellan also said they received “the blessing” from the juvenile victim’s family to accept the plea deal, “knowing that 40 years is… a pretty long time in prison.”
“They [the victim’s family] feel this serves justice and better protects their children,” McLellan said.
Now, the focus shifts to Dennis Perkins, whose trial was initially set for last summer but was ultimately postponed since his attorney, Jarret Ambeau, was set to represent another client in a murder trial at the same time. Dennis Perkins' was later pushed back to May.
When asked if Cynthia Perkins’ testimony would help in the case against her ex-husband, Milligan gave a one-word answer — “yes.”
Cynthia Perkins’ attorney said testifying against Dennis Perkins would give her the chance to “tell her side of the story of what happened and be a part of bringing Dennis Perkins to justice.”
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement following the hearing, saying the plea deal “spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial.” He also said prosecutors “look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future.”
“Today’s conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice,” Landry said. “I wish to thank Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan and Assistant Attorney General Erica McLellan for their work in obtaining this guilty plea, and we look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future.”
