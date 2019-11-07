LIVINGSTON - It was a short game of musical courtrooms Thursday morning.

Cynthia Perkins was slated to come before Judge Brenda Ricks at 9 a.m. the morning of Nov. 7, but first found herself in protective orders court facing Judge Jay Futrell.

That hearing was closed to the public, and documents sealed, as the subject matter and discussion was relative to juveniles.

Perkins then went to Ricks' court for a criminal hearing, wherein her defense attorney James Spokes requested a continuance, which was granted without a future date.

Her husband, Dennis Perkins, was arrested by Sabine Parish deputies on Oct. 22 before being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center the next day. He faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, two counts of obscenity, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Cynthia, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, was arrested as the result of a criminal probe led by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office with assistance from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Louisiana State Police, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins is taking a different path through court as opposed to his wife, Cynthia. She was to appear in front of Judge Ricks at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, which changed slightly, and was alone when appearing before Judge Charlotte Foster for her 313 hearing, which determines a bond set for offenders who are arrested for an act of domestic violence.

Dennis, on the other hand, will not appear in court until the aforementioned Dec. 19 date, with Judge Robert Morrison. His lawyer requested the later date to match his schedule with the judge's.

Dennis was moved to Elayn Hunt as a 'cautionary measure.'

The delay was due to judge schedules rotating through the district, which encompasses Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa.

School Board Superintendent Joe Murphy released a statement Thursday morning, explaining that the school board was remaining quiet on the subject until the end of the Attorney General's investigation and completion of the trial.