Days after accepting a plea deal to avoid a trial, Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher and one of two defendants in a high-profile sex crimes investigation that has swept Livingston Parish, was sentenced to 41 years in prison.
On Monday, Perkins pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, producing child pornography, and conspiracy mingling of harmful substances. She was originally set to stand trial this week for 72 crimes but accepted a last-minute deal in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband and disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant, Dennis Perkins.
By accepting the plea deal, Cynthia Perkins waived her right to appeal.
Judge Erika Sledge handed down the sentence Friday following emotional impact statements made by Perkins, members of her family, and the victims of her crimes.
At one point, Perkins, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit and in cuffs, expressed remorse to everyone that has been impacted by her actions.
“There’s nothing else to say at this point other than I’m so sorry,” she said.
As part of her sentence, Perkins will receive credit for time served. Sledge also ruled that Perkins will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.
Perkins will not be eligible for parole until the last year of her sentence.
Friday’s sentencing was the latest step in one of the biggest Livingston Parish cases in recent memory. Dennis Perkins, a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher at Westside Junior High, were both arrested in October 2019 and later indicted jointly on 150 charges.
Those charges included first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting both cases after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused his office.
Dennis Perkins’ trial is currently scheduled for May.
*This story will be updated.
