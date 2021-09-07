DEMCO gave an estimated time of restoration for households in Livingston Parish still without power, though officials stressed that "unforeseen challenges" can alter those estimates.
About nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through the state and directly through Livingston Parish, DEMCO officials are reporting that 41 percent of its roughly 45,000 members remain powerless, down by more than half of its peak.
As of Monday evening, more than 8,000 members in Denham Springs were without power.
Close to 100 percent of DEMCO’s members in its seven-parish region were without power at the peak of outages after Hurricane Ida swept through the Greater Baton Rouge area, with most coming from its biggest customer base in Livingston Parish.
The "vast majority" of customers between Walker and Livingston can expect to have power by Sept. 9, while areas such as Frost and Colyell can expect power by Sept. 11.
However, areas further east that were hit hardest by the storm may not have power until Sept. 17.
"Restoration estimates are based on knowledge we have at this time," DEMCO officials said. "Unforeseen challenges are always possible and may alter these predictions."
Here's a breakdown of when DEMCO customers can expect to receive power:
-- Livingston, Killian, and part of Satsuma: vast majority of members will be restored on or before Sept. 9
-- Frost, Colyell, and surrounding areas: vast majority of members will be restored on or before Sept. 11
-- Walker area: vast majority of members will be restored on or before Sept. 9
-- Holden, Albany, Springfield, and Pumpkin Center: extensive damage, hundreds of poles and lines down. Estimated restoration for the vast majority of members will be restored on or before Sept. 17
