A new parade will roll through the streets of Denham Springs this month.
The only requirement? Wear green.
Denham Springs Main Street is gearing up for its inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will give parade lovers in Livingston Parish a local option for the celebration of Ireland’s foremost patron saint.
The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Like other parades in the city, it will start at Denham Springs High, travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village, and end at Veterans Boulevard.
Main Street treasurer Mitch Droge, who is serving as parade chair, urged people to attend the new event.
“This is about promoting Main Street and the City of Denham Springs,” Droge said. “We want everyone to come.”
Denham Springs Main Street, which works to promote the city and specifically the Antique Village, announced the parade last summer, saying it will be “complete with floats, throws, and marching bands” as well as a contest for the most spirited floats.
The “family oriented” parade will give people a chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without having to go outside the city, Droge said.
“Main Street was looking for another event to promote the city and this was a great opportunity for us,” she said. “We talked to the mayor and he agreed. There is not something like this in our area, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Droge said there will be typical parade throws, such as beads and candy, but she noted that float riders will also be throwing vegetables, such as cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and onions. She also noted that, since the parade is in the evening, businesses in the Antique Village will be open during the day.
Consumption of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in the staging area or during the procession, according to the rules.
Grand marshals for the inaugural parade will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and his wife, Marian.
“Other than that, everyone wear green,” Droge said.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Denham Springs Main Street’s latest project to promote and preserve the city’s historic downtown area. Main Street members assist in the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, particularly Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting, and have had a hand in rehabilitation projects, such as renovating Old City Hall and establishing Sanctuary Park, Driggers Park and Centerville Park.
In 2022, Denham Springs Main Street was one of 20 Louisiana communities to receive National Main Street accreditation.
If added to the ongoing circuit, this would become the third yearly parade in Denham Springs. There are also parades for Christmas and Mardi Gras hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs and the Krewe of Denham Springs, respectively.
More information can be found on the “Denham Springs Main Street St. Patrick's Day Parade” Facebook page or by visiting www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
