A suspect who suffered a gunshot wound after shooting a Denham Springs police officer has died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Justin Roberts, 30, died in the hospital Thursday night, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
“As I said earlier, lots of questions still to answer in this case,” Ard said. “Weather is obviously a factor. We are continuing to process the scene with our partners.”
A shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Spring Park Plaza, which houses nearly a dozen retailers on Range Avenue just north of Interstate-12. Another shooting occurred further north after the suspect, now identified as Roberts, fled.
The unidentified police officer and Roberts both suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals in “critical condition.”
Ard said the investigation is ongoing.
"Please keep our Denham Springs Officer & our law enforcement family in your prayers," Ard said.
