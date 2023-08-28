Homeowners who are interested in mitigating future flood risk continue to have opportunities to make changes to their property.
On Tuesday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. residents of the City of Denham Springs can attend a meeting to learn more about the process of having their home elevated or acquired. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Denham Springs City Court room.
The mitigation effort of home elevation has already been applied to several homes inside the city, especially those closest to the Amite River and those below the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) in their area. Some homeowners and business owners have chosen to elevate on their own dime, while others have participated in the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
Should the HMGP be utilized, homeowners must carry flood insurance, at out of floodplain rates - in perpetuity.
HMGP provides matching funds, from 75-100% cost share, to help elevate a home out of the flood plain. While homes can be elevated to BFE - or above it, should local ordinances require - homeowners can pay just a bit extra to raise the home a few more feet if they want to put extra space or parking underneath the house.
"The cost isn't much once the process (of lifting the house) has already started," Landry explained.
There is also an 'increased cost of compliance' clause in most flood insurance policies that can help homeowners meet that cash match on the grant. The grant match must be appropriated by congress.
FEMA uses basic building materials as the cost share measurement, so if homeowners want to add something 'extra,' they'll have to work with their elevation contractor to get that done, Landry said.
Acquisition is the sister to elevation, but instead of going up, the structure on the property is simply 'wiped out.'
If a property owner elects to go with the acquisition route, and meets all the criteria, the city or local governing body purchases the land and is then reimbursed by FEMA. The property is then pulled out of commerce, but according to Landry can still be purchased by neighbors and used for yard space, or utilized by the city as green space.
Some of the points stressed by a local engineering firm include:
- Flood insurance must be kept on the home if elevated, although cost of insurance drops
- Mitigation must be cost effective for the federal government - meaning cost of grant must outweigh future disaster payouts
- 100% cost coverage for those in severe repetitive loss areas, match goes down from there. Not in a designated flood zone? Homeowner must come up with 25% match
- FEMA covers standard-grade materials. Example used was a porch to be elevated - FEMA would cover wood for the porch, homeowner must pay the difference if they want higher-grade materials.
- The costs related to elevating building additions or auxiliary structures is not included in the grant funding
- Applicants can withdraw before construction begins at any time
According to Jeanette Clark, Technical Services Manager of Quality Engineering, the following projects have been completed:
To date $3,119,449 in federal funds have been approved for the City of Denham Springs for property mitigation.
- FMA 2018 $1,437,388 in federal funding for 10 properties (2 acquisitions, 8 elevations).
- FMA 2019 $1,682,061 in federal funding for 12 properties (2 acquisition, 10 elevations).
FMA 2018 had one acquisition complete, and one withdraw. Three properties that were approved for elevation withdrew. Five properties in this grant have been elevated.
FMA 2019 had one acquisition complete, and one withdraw to participate in the Louisiana Watershed Initiative buyout program. Four properties that were approved for elevation in this grant withdrew. Five properties have been elevated or are in the process of being elevated. There is still one property that has not started as there is a new homeowner.
FMA 2022 has eight properties in it pending approval for $1,421,944.99 in federal funds.
Senator John Kennedy's office Monday announced $1,635,462 for home elevations in the Denham Springs area, although that money is not yet available.
If you're interested in flood mitigation for your home, call the city at 225-665-8121. Both the City of Walker, and Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, participate in the program as well. Both the cities of Walker and Denham Springs host their own HMGP programs while the parish runs their applications through the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Batches of grants are submitted based on the fiscal year of the specific government applying. Once approved, congress must appropriate the funds before the projects can begin.
