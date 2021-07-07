The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled to postpone the upcoming trial for Dennis Perkins, the former sheriff’s lieutenant at the center of a high-profile sexual abuse case.
Jury selection was set to begin in Perkins’ trial on July 12, the same day that his attorney will serve as counsel for the defense in “State vs Dulce Funez,” a first-degree murder case where the defendant faces the death penalty, in the 20th Judicial District Court.
Despite the conflicting dates, Judge Erika Sledge of 21st Judicial District late last month denied a motion from Perkins’ attorney Jarrett Ambeau to have the trial postponed, a ruling was ultimately undone Wednesday.
In a 2-1 decision, the judges said Ambeau “demonstrated that the trial of the instant matter [Perkins] and a first degree murder trial in another parish, in which he is also counsel of record, are commencing on the same day.”
“The district court’s ruling on relator’s motion to continue is reversed, and the matter is remanded to the district court for further proceedings,” the judges said.
Chief Judge Vanessa G. Whipple and Judge Jewel E. “Duke” Welch both voted to delay the trial. Judge Elizabeth P. Wolfe dissented and said she would have denied the request, though there wasn’t a written reason.
Dennis Perkins and his ex-wife Cynthia Perkins face a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.
Dennis Perkins is a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins is a former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High.
The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A trial date has not yet been set for Cynthia Perkins.
Late last month, Sledge agreed to separate trials for Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, a reversal from the decision roughly two weeks before.
A request from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, to appeal the decision and combine the trials was denied by the First Circuit Court of Appeal in a separate ruling Wednesday.
“The State failed to include all of the evidence considered by the trial court in ruling on the motion to sever in the writ application filed with this court,” the judges said.
Whipple and Wolfe both voted to deny the writ. Welch dissented and would have granted the writ application.
