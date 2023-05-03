A 58-year-old woman’s disappearance 15 years ago continues to baffle investigators, but new information may finally provide some much-needed answers.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard took to social media to renew the call for any information regarding the disappearance of Barbara Blount, a Holden woman who disappeared from her home in May 2008.
Ard’s annual plea for information came on the 15th anniversary of Blount’s disappearance, which remains unsolved. In a video on his Facebook page, the sheriff said his office “has never stopped working this case” and still receives tips, including a new one that may help detectives learn what actually happened.
“Right now we actually have some information that I feel like is gonna be very good information,” Ard said. “Of course, we have to work through to make sure it’s credible and make sure it’s what we need. But I have a really good feeling that this is gonna put another piece in the puzzle and help us find… what actually happened.”
Blount went missing from her rural home on La. Hwy. 1036, near the St. Helena Parish line, around mid-day on May 2, 2008. According to an earlier report by The News, Blount’s disappearance was discovered after a relative was unable to reach her by phone.
Once deputies arrived on scene, they saw no signs of forced entry but noted that the back door was open — something friends and relatives said Blount never did when she left. They also said she was unlikely to leave home without telling someone.
During their search, deputies saw that pots were stacked on her kitchen floor, leading authorities to believe Blount intended to clean that day. Valuables were also left in the residence in plain view, giving no appearance of a robbery.
Detectives have since said it appeared someone may have lured Blount from her residence.
The search for Blount was hampered by a torrential rainstorm in the days after her disappearance, but authorities eventually found her vehicle approximately a quarter-mile north of her residence. The car, parked on a hunting club road in a wooded area but still visible from the highway, had been drenched in the recent downpours, with water covering the floor board.
Once the weather improved, the first responders and volunteers canvassed the entire area, searching the waterway and wooded areas for any signs as to what may have happened. LPSO detectives interviewed “everyone with a possible connection to Blount,” and Louisiana State Police and the FBI also helped the Sheriff’s Office “chase every lead.”
Ard, who was former Sheriff Willie Graves’ chief deputy when Blount vanished, said his office and Blount’s family are still hoping that someone has a clue that could point detectives in the right direction.
In his video, Ard said investigators are learning if the new information is credible, and he urged anyone with additional information to come forward.
“If you have any information involving the Barbara Blount case, please let us know,” Ard said. “Give us a call. We follow up on everything, and we want to make sure we do everything we can to give closure to this family.
“So I’m begging you and asking you to call us if you have any information.”
Anyone with information on the Blount case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
