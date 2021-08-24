A bridge on LA Highway 43 in Albany will remain closed to all traffic through Thursday, Sept. 30, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Crews have been working to complete a full replacement of Creek Bridge, located less than a mile north of Highway 190, since early June. Work on the bridge was originally slated to end in July.
The road will remain closed to all traffic at the bridge while crews replace the bridge, which is costing $944,951, according to DOTD.
Drive can take the following routes to avoid the construction zone:
-- Northbound LA 43 motorists can take US 190 West to LA 441 North to LA 442 East back to LA 43.
-- Southbound LA 43 motorists can take LA 442 West to LA 441 South to US 190 East back to LA 43.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” DOTD officials said in a statement.
