With a much-discussed sales tax proposal on the ballot, Livingston Parish reported a higher-than-normal turnout for early voting ahead of this month’s election, according to the local Registrar of Voters office.
Approximately 4,639 people cast a vote in the early voting period that ran March 11-18, according to Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews. Of that total, 3,430 voted at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, while 1,209 voted at the Livingston Registrar of Voters office on Government Boulevard in Livingston.
Through Saturday, the Registrar of Voters office received 1,361 absentee by mail ballots, according to Andrews.
There are roughly 86,400 registered voters in Livingston Parish, meaning early voting drew just under 7 percent of all registered voters. For comparison, early voting for a parish-wide 5-mill property tax renewal in March 2022 drew less than a 2-percent turnout.
This month’s ballot features a parish-wide, one-cent sales tax for the local school system that has stirred strong feelings on both sides of the debate. The proposal is asking voters if they support a one-cent sales tax to fund Livingston Parish public school employee salaries and benefits.
If approved, the tax is expected to generate around $24 million a year. Officials said that would enable the district to give all 3,700 Livingston Parish Public Schools employees at least a 10-percent raise, with a baseline annual increase of $2,500.
The salary increase would move the Livingston Parish school system from the bottom in rankings for teacher and employee pay and stop the current "out-migration" that has affected the district, officials have said. Employees to benefit would be teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, central office personnel, and superintendents.
If passed, the sales tax would be on the books for 20 years before having to go back to voters for a potential renewal. It would go into effect on July 1, the start of the next fiscal year for the school system, and be in place for the 2023-24 school year.
Grocery, prescription, and fuel sales in the parish would be exempt from the tax, according to officials.
The extra funds, supporters said, would enable the district to better retain quality teachers, recruit new ones, and boost overall morale. But the proposal has drawn its share of critics, with many arguing the school system should look within its existing budget before proposing a tax. Others have said the parish is already heavily taxed.
But school leaders have repeatedly countered it would be impossible to find enough extra dollars to fund the 10-percent pay raise for all employees without additional funds coming in.
In addition to the school system’s sales tax proposal, this month’s ballot will feature local issues: a Livingston Parish Council race and a sales tax in Killian.
In Livingston Parish Council District 5, candidates Adam Cutrer and Erin Sandefur will vie for the council seat that covers the southern portion of Denham Springs. The winner of the March election will represent District 5 through 2023.
The special election resulted from the resignation of Bubba Harris, a long-time public official who stepped down last November due to health issues. Harris appointed Sandefur to replace him until the special election.
The District 5 seat will return to the ballot in October when candidates vie for the next four-year cycle, which begins in January 2024. Both Cutrer and Sandefur have said they intend to run again in the fall.
In the town of Killian, residents will vote on whether to levy a one-percent sales tax. According to a sample ballot, the tax would be levied on transactions related to “tangible personal property… and on sales of services in the town.”
If approved, the tax would be on the books for 15 years, beginning on July 1, 2023.
According to a sample ballot, dollars collected from the tax would be split four ways: 25 percent would go toward public safety and disaster management, 25 percent to infrastructure (roads and drainage), 10 percent to beautification, and the remaining 40 percent to the town’s general fund.
The tax is expected to generate $37,000 a year for the town.
The regular election will be held Saturday, March 25, when voters will go to their normal polling locations. Voting hours are 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
People can use the Louisiana Voter Portal to find where they vote on election day, or they can call the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 686-3054.
