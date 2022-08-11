With utility bills skyrocketing amid high temperatures and record-breaking gas prices in recent months, Entergy Louisiana is offering its low-income customers a one-time $150 bill credit, the company announced Thursday.

Through a partnership with Louisiana United Ways, Entergy Louisiana is offering bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state.

This assistance will include the company’s service territory in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes.

The application process is expected to launch Aug. 17.

“We know these are difficult times for our communities,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, in a statement. “We want to ensure we're doing everything we can to lessen the burden our customers may be facing when they receive their bills.”

Electricity bills have hit historic highs this summer due to a variety of factors, including rising natural gas prices, storm restoration costs from multiple natural disasters, and record usage amid sweltering temperatures.

In a statement released Aug. 1, Entergy officials said Louisiana customers set a new record of peak electricity usage of more than 9,900 megawatts on June 24, exceeding the previous mark of 9,840 in July 2015.

Entergy said it has taken multiple steps to help customers combat the higher bills, including crediting convenience fees and late fees. The company also plans to put $425,000 in its The Power to Care program to held low-income seniors and customers with disabilities in Louisiana.

The upcoming $150 credit is part of $10 million in shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corporation. Approximately $4.4 million is being allocated to United Ways for Entergy’s Louisiana customers.

Qualifying Entergy Louisiana electric customers will be able to apply for the $150 credit through their local United Way. To qualify, customers must be Entergy electric customers and have a total household income not exceeding 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four.

Customers applying for the $150 assistance plan through the United Way should have ready the necessary documents in order to proceed:

-- Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

-- One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older: First page of 2021 tax return(s); 2021 W2(s); Last pay stub(s); Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s).

Additional details regarding bill assistance through Louisiana United Ways, including a list of United Way partners and instructions on how to apply, will be available Aug. 15, officials said.

For application information, please visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/.