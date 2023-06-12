The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Eunice man for allegedly setting fire to a vehicle that spread to an occupied mobile home, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Jeremie Brown, 45, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count each of aggravated arson, felony stalking, and improper communication, online booking records show.
In the evening hours of Saturday, May 27, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 responded to a report of a fire located in the 36000 block of Austin Drive in Denham Springs. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle fire had spread to a mobile home with a woman inside. The woman was able to escape safely.
After assessing the scene and conducting witness interviews, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Brown, the ex-boyfriend of the vehicle owner, as a suspect. Deputies learned through the investigation that Brown had been harassing his ex-girlfriend since their relationship ended.
After several days of attempting to locate Brown, he was taken into custody in Eunice with the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office. Brown was first booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on outstanding, unrelated charges and then transferred to the Livingston Parish jail.
