Gov. John Bel Edwards made a proclamation on Thursday, stating that he had requested a waiver from the Federal Department of Education for testing and attendance requirements for students due to schools being closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The proclamation applies to the 2019-20 school year, Edwards told reporters in a press conference, and addresses suspensions to testing administration, school and district accountability, teacher evaluations, student attendance, teacher work days, charter school application, and enrollment.
Friday evening, Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a statement that the waiver would be granted, meaning that end of year testing, among other things, would be cancelled.
"Livingston Parish Public Schools truly appreciates the efforts of all involved to obtain this waiver," Superintendent Joe Murphy said. "This provides relief for our children, our parents, our school districts, our schools, and our teachers.
"In this time of need we want to be sure we focus on the health and well-being of all our citizens and this wavier allows us to focus on serving our children and community without unnecessary burdens."
Murphy confirmed that, with the cancellation of end of the year testing including EOC and LEAP tests, school, administrative, and teacher scores would also be waived this year.
The plan, according to Murphy, is to still return to school on Apr. 20 following spring break.
Schools were closed on Friday, Mar. 13 in the wake of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus through Louisiana. Since then, the novel coronavirus now stands at 537 positive cases statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) latest figures.
Despite Louisiana seeing a 58-case jump from Friday morning’s figures, there remains only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish, which was reported Thursday afternoon after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus while being treated at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Four residents of Catahoula, Orleans, and Jefferson parishes were the latest Louisiana fatalities from the novel coronavirus, the Department of Health earlier Friday.
The deaths of the 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, the 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, the 49-year-old Orleans Parish resident, and the 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident brought the statewide total to 14.
All had underlying medical conditions, the Department of Health reported.
The state’s total number of fatalities does not include the COVID-19 related death of a Mississippi resident who recently passed this week at a facility in St. Tammany Parish, according to the Department of Health. LDH figures do not include data on out-of-state residents.
Well over half of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases are in Orleans Parish (326, or 60.7 percent), but the disease has now infected 28 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including the first in Tangipahoa Parish Friday afternoon.
The virus has rapidly spread in Louisiana ever since the first confirmed case March 9. It has increased by 423 cases since Monday morning’s figures and has more than doubled since Wednesday morning.
Following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. John Bel Edwards has closed all K-12 schools, bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters; banned gatherings of 50 or more; limited restaurants to drive-through, delivery, or take-out; and delayed the state’s presidential primary, among a slew of other changes.
This week, he warned that even more “enhanced mitigation measures” may be necessary to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
