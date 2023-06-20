Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.