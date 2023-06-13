The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division have arrested five boaters for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) during the first week of June.
On June 1, agents arrested Kevin Stevens, 44, of Hammond, for DWI on the Tangipahoa River in Tangipahoa Parish.
On June 2, agents arrested Colby Troxclair, 28, of Pierre Part, for DWI on the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish.
On June 3, agents arrested Michael L. Wingate, 40, of Sulphur, for DWI on the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Calcasieu Parish.
On June 4, agents arrested Barry L. Alleman, 59, of Livingston Parish, for DWI on the Amite River in Livingston Parish and Tyler A. Zizza, 21, of Port Allen, for DWI on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.
In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.
Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.
In Louisiana a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
