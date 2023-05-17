Former Livingston Parish President Mike Grimmer, whose tenure came during the parish's population boom to start the 21st century, has passed away.

A Livingston Parish native and graduate of Walker High, Grimmer served as a town alderman in Walker from 1980 until 1986, when he was elected town's first full-time mayor. He held that seat for four consecutive terms, without opposition.

Grimmer moved to the parish's top office in October 2003, becoming the second president of Livingston Parish following the 1995 enactment of the home rule charter. Grimmer defeated then-president Dewey Ratcliff and two others in a four-person race, garnering nearly 54 percent of the vote.

Grimmer won a second term when he ran unopposed in 2007, but his bid for a third term in 2011 ended unsuccessfully when he lost to challenger and current Parish President Layton Ricks in a runoff.

Grimmer's two terms as parish president coincided with the early stages of the parish's explosion in new residents. Since 2000, the parish has grown by more than 50,000 residents.

Details surrounding Grimmer’s passing were not immediately available.

News of his passing was first reported by Action News 17 and confirmed by The News.