LIVINGSTON – Former state Sen. Heulette "Clo" Fontenot Jr. died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Fontenot, 58, was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Troop A spokesman.
Fontenot was a two-term alderman in the Town of Livingston before he was elected to the state House of Representatives serving from 1996-2000.
He was elected and served two terms in the state Senate from 2000-2008 before deciding not to run for re-election.
Troopers responded at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of an accident on Frost Road, south of Interstate 12, Scrantz said.
The initial investigation found the crash occurred as Fontenot was traveling northbound on Frost Road in a 2013 Honda Civic, he said.
At the same time, a 2013 Lexus E35 was southbound.
For reasons still under investigation, Fontenot failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Lexus, Scrantz said.
The Lexus hit the Honda on its passenger side door, he said.
Fontenot was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, Scrantz said.
The driver and passenger of the Lexus were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, he said.
