A bridge in the French Settlement will be replaced this week, meaning locals will have to take alternative routes amid the week-long construction project, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The closure for the bridge that runs over Palmetto Bayou on LA 444 will run July 10-17, DOTD said in a statement. The construction zone will be the area of LA 444 located 0.7 miles east of LA 16 and 4.1 miles west of LA 63.
The full bridge closure is to allow crews to replace a bridge and culvert, DOTD said. Construction was scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Monday, July 10, and is expected to run through 5 p.m. Monday, July 17.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” officials said.
To avoid the construction, here are alternative routes from DOTD:
Eastbound motorists may take LA 16 North to LA 42 East to LA 63 South back to LA 444
Westbound motorists may take LA 63 North to LA 42 West to LA 16 South back to LA 444
