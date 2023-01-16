Livingston Parish Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert announced that he will be on the October 2023 ballot seeking to represent District 64 in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
“District 64 deserves a State Representative with a track record of standing strong and delivering results,” Talbert said. “Louisiana is at an inflection point. Whether it’s woke values creeping into our classrooms, economic instability, or flooding, I hear from people every day that tell me they can’t take much more. With a new Republican governor and a conservative legislature, we will have the unique opportunity to move Louisiana forward on many key issues. I look forward to playing an important role in those debates and ensuring the people of my district are well-represented.”
Talbert is an experienced Livingston Parish business owner and entrepreneur. He operates Frogs Wholesale Fuels LLC and 58.56 LLC, which is better known as Frog’s at Magnolia Beach. 58.56’ was the crest of the Amite River at Magnolia Bridge in 2016. Talbert also co-owns DTD Builders, a residential and commercial contracting company.
“As a business owner, I know how to balance a checkbook and I know the impact of government tax-and-spend policies. As the owner of a fuel station, I’ve seen first-hand the impact liberal policies have had on the price of gas at the pump,” Talbert said.
“We need government to get off our backs so we can get back to work and back to growing our economy. Government can’t create economic growth; it can only stifle it or get out of the way and let business owners do what they do: create jobs and economic prosperity.”
First elected in 2015, Talbert is a bold voice for the people of District 2 on the Livingston Parish Council. He is a proven leader with a record of results.
Talbert sponsored the ordinance to streamline Livingston’s sewer system, cutting waste and saving taxpayer dollars, he sponsored the ordinance to close special interest loopholes and created tougher standards for stormwater retention to improve our drainage system, and he sponsored the ordinance establishing term limits for the parish president and parish council.
“I don’t consider myself a politician,” Talbert said. “I’m a hard-working businessman that is fortunate enough to have the opportunity to serve my community. I don’t believe in lifelong politicians, and I don’t believe in catering to special interests.”
Talbert also says he will focus on bringing much-needed infrastructure dollars to House District 64.
“We pay our tax dollars just like every other district, but we don’t see the same level of investment from the state,” Talbert said. I will work with our delegation to ensure we bring our tax dollars back to the district to build roads, prevent flooding and invest in economic opportunities.”
The election for House District 64 will take place on Oct. 14, 2023, with qualifying from August 8-10, 2023. No other candidates have publicly announced their intention to seek the seat and incumbent State Representative Valerie Hodges is term-limited.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Garry “Frog” Talbert.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.