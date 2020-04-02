Gov. John Bel Edwards did not mince words at his regular coronavirus press conference Thursday.

He said the new numbers were 'startling.'

However, he provided 'context' to the new number of cases, which jumped 2,726 from Wednesday to Thursday, or 42%, according to the Department of Health.

“While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs,” Edwards said.

“I am pleased to see a ramp up in testing across the state. We need this energy and commitment to continue. It’s important to understand that what’s happening in Louisiana with the increased testing is also happening around the country. That said, as more and more commercial labs come online our different data systems must learn to talk to one another.”

The governor went on to say that many of the tests conducted at the drive-thru test sites in New Orleans - up to 500, per day - still have not been reported. Ward II Marshal Joe Shumate confirmed that it took over a week for him to receive his results, before being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Edwards said that he believes testing will become more fluid over time as efforts increase across the state and more private and commercial labs become involved in testing, but right now the numbers are behind. The governor added that most people who receive testing are being told to act as if they have it and, responsibly, quarantine for two weeks (14 days).

He cited a study out of Iceland that predicted nearly 50% of the population, potentially, could have the virus. Most carriers, at this time, are believed to be asymptomatic.

The governor did not say that the number of cases and total tests are useless, however. Edwards said that being able to track the growth of the virus on that front and expanding testing allows for a better picture of how many total people have, or have had, the virus.

Due to that issue, the governor said the state and Department of Health are focused on two main variables for modeling healthcare availability, with a third carrying some weight. The first two, and most important, are the available bed spaces as well as the number of deaths, per day, caused by COVID-19.

The third variable is the number of available ventilators, which are important in fighting the pneumonia portion of COVID-19.

Despite the increase in cases, not as many new patients were admitted to hospitals and not as many were placed on ventilators, day-over-day, which shifted the models for when Region 1 (New Orleans) will run out of bed space and ventilators.

The new dates were Apr. 7 for ventilator shortages, and Apr. 10 for beds - a push back from Apr. 6 and 9, respectively. 1,639 Louisiana residents are in hospitals with COVID-19, with 507 on ventilators.

The Department of Health has added those variables to the website where they produce a daily update at noon (ldh.la.gov/coronavirus), which shows the available beds, available Intensive Care beds, and available ventilators, per Louisiana Department of Health region.

You can see those numbers as they stand Thursday (Apr. 2) below:

Region 1 (New Orleans area)

Beds - 2,770 in use, 883 available

ICU beds - 570 in use, 152 available

Ventilators - 390 in use, 185 available

Region 2 (Baton Rouge area)

Beds - 2,063 in use, 1,139 available

ICU beds - 391 in use, 71 available

Ventilators - 117 in use, 91 available

Region 9 (Northshore, Livingston Parish)

Beds - 948 in use, 859 available

ICU beds - 114 in use, 61 available

Ventilators - 85 use, 93 available

The governor said that recovery is not currently being tracked for two reasons. First, it requires extra tests that the state does not have to spare - in some cases it may require up to two extra tests to be officially cleared of coronavirus.

The other issue is that the curve is not flattened, meaning the number of those entering the hospital, dying, and requiring ventilators are not dropping at an acceptable rate, yet. The governor explained that the number recovered still does not outweigh focusing on expanded testing throughout the state, and specific care for those who are currently sick.

According to Department of Health officials, the state is still trying to find an efficient process to determine if an individual has recovered, and how to display that number to the public.

Sen. Bill Cassidy is very interested in the number who have recovered and wants the figure as soon as possible for an 'immune registry.' According to the senator, who is also a doctor, that would help get individuals back to work.