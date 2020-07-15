Always be working. Always be hungry. Always be moving forward.
These are three keys to entrepreneurship and business that are signaled by every coach across the planet. Those pillars will cause success in any part of life, but in business they will create a path to excellence.
Tiffany Sicard, a loan officer and resident of Walker, knew that well. Every day she dedicated to furthering her business, family, and community goals, even just a little. Some days were better than others, but as long as she made the needle move a little bit in all three areas it was a good day.
And those efforts paid dividends when an opportunity was dropped in her lap.
A twist of fate put Sicard on the phone with Kyle Tallo, a broker in the Berkshire Hathway group. After speaking with Sicard for just a short while, Tallo realized she might be just the person he was looking for - a community-oriented, hard-working, mortgage originator in the Livingston Parish area.
Tallo's brokerage centered in the Hammond, Louisiana area but he was looking to expand into the Livingston Parish region and establish a mortgage presence. He didn't want the mortgage company to be 'Berkshire Hathaway' specific, but to help anyone who needed assistance with a mortgage loan.
Sicard was in from the word 'go,' and Home Key Mortgage was set in motion.
Tiffany has 22 years experience in the mortgage business, while Tallo is a legacy in real estate wherein his father, Bobby, laid the ground work of effort, customer service, and relationships. Sicard was a perfect fit, drawing strength from the notion of getting better, every day.
"I wanted someone to put boots on the ground, and have a relationship with Livingston Parish," Tallo said, "be part of the community.
"Tiffany was already all of those things."
The two opened the business with four focuses in mind:
- Staying honest
- Keeping integrity
- Constant education
- Giving the best deal
Thus, Home Key Mortgage was born. Sicard operates an office in both Denham Springs and Hammond, and can service loans in either MLS group and region. She can be reached at 985-345-6686.
"We offer a wide variety of mortgage loan financing products such as Conventional, VA, FHA, Rural Development, Reverse Mortgages, Bond, and CAFA," Sicard explained. "We also specialize in First Time Homebuyer Programs."
Sicard emphasized that she's open to working with any realtors in the area. She also enjoys educating realtors on the mortgage market, so that they can better serve their clients.
HomeKey Mortgage LLC- NMLS # 1924333
