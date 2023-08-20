Road Work

Road construction works with roller compactor machine and asphalt finisher.

 Web Photo

In today's polarized political climate, few issues in Washington receive bipartisan support. Investment in the nation's infrastructure, however, is a notable exception - and with good reason. A 2021 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers assigned U.S. public infrastructure an average letter grade of "C-" based on performance in 17 major categories, including roads, drinking water, transit, dams, and bridges. According to the report, the U.S. needs to invest an additional $2.6 trillion in infrastructure over the next 10 years.

To help address this shortfall, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law in November 2021. The bill authorizes $1.2 trillion in federal spending over a five-year period, including $550 billion in new spending to rebuild public works and transportation infrastructure. (Here is a look at Biden's approval rating in every state.)

Much of this money will be distributed to state governments and has already been earmarked for certain projects, including bridge and highway repair, electric vehicle charging station construction, broadband internet expansion, airport improvements, cybersecurity, and wildfire protection. While the largest states by population are the ones receiving the most federal dollars, they are not necessarily the states where federal infrastructure spending will have the largest impact.

Louisiana is expected to receive $7.3 billion federal infrastructure investment. Adjusting for population, this comes out to about $1,557 per capita, the 17th highest among the 50 states.

Federal highway aid will account for 66.2% of infrastructure investment in the state, more than any other category, followed by bridge replacements and repairs, which will account for 14.0% of federal spending, and water infrastructure, at 8.0%.

All data in this story was compiled by U.S. News & World Report in its article, The States Benefiting the Most From the Infrastructure Deal.

RankStatePer capita federal infrastructure aid ($)Total federal infrastructure aid ($B)Largest investment category2nd largest investment category3rd largest investment category
1Alaska6,7214.9Federal Highway AidAirportsWater Infrastructure
2Wyoming4,4792.6Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
3Montana3,5583.9Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
4Vermont3,4582.2Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
5North Dakota3,3902.6Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
6South Dakota3,2102.8Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
7West Virginia2,4524.4Federal Highway AidBridge Replacements and RepairsWater Infrastructure
8Delaware2,4012.4Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureAirports
9Rhode Island2,3452.6Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
10Hawaii1,8002.6Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
11New Mexico1,7593.7Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
12Maine1,7362.4Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
13Connecticut1,6756.0Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationBridge Replacements and Repairs
14Arkansas1,6485.0Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
15Idaho1,6453.0Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
16Iowa1,5935.1Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
17Louisiana1,5577.3Federal Highway AidBridge Replacements and RepairsWater Infrastructure
18Nebraska1,5503.0Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
19Mississippi1,5074.5Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
20New Hampshire1,4872.0Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
21Missouri1,4649.0Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
22Oklahoma1,4585.8Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
23New Jersey1,45413.5Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationBridge Replacements and Repairs
24Kentucky1,4396.5Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructureBridge Replacements and Repairs
25Illinois1,39017.8Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
26Alabama1,3877.0Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
27Pennsylvania1,36917.8Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationBridge Replacements and Repairs
28New York1,33326.9Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
29Massachusetts1,3279.3Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationBridge Replacements and Repairs
30Kansas1,3073.8Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
31Indiana1,3038.8Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
32Nevada1,3014.0Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
33Oregon1,2655.4Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
34Wisconsin1,2347.3Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
35Texas1,21635.4Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
36Utah1,2094.0Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
37Maryland1,1987.4Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
38South Carolina1,1956.1Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
39Minnesota1,1926.8Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
40Virginia1,17010.1Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
41Georgia1,15212.3Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
42Tennessee1,1518.0Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
43California1,12744.6Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationBridge Replacements and Repairs
44Washington1,1158.6Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
45Ohio1,08712.8Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
46Michigan1,07010.8Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
47Colorado1,0686.2Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
48Arizona1,0227.3Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure
49North Carolina99610.4Federal Highway AidWater InfrastructurePublic Transportation
50Florida88719.1Federal Highway AidPublic TransportationWater Infrastructure

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.