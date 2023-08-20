In today's polarized political climate, few issues in Washington receive bipartisan support. Investment in the nation's infrastructure, however, is a notable exception - and with good reason. A 2021 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers assigned U.S. public infrastructure an average letter grade of "C-" based on performance in 17 major categories, including roads, drinking water, transit, dams, and bridges. According to the report, the U.S. needs to invest an additional $2.6 trillion in infrastructure over the next 10 years.
To help address this shortfall, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law in November 2021. The bill authorizes $1.2 trillion in federal spending over a five-year period, including $550 billion in new spending to rebuild public works and transportation infrastructure. (Here is a look at Biden's approval rating in every state.)
Much of this money will be distributed to state governments and has already been earmarked for certain projects, including bridge and highway repair, electric vehicle charging station construction, broadband internet expansion, airport improvements, cybersecurity, and wildfire protection. While the largest states by population are the ones receiving the most federal dollars, they are not necessarily the states where federal infrastructure spending will have the largest impact.
Louisiana is expected to receive $7.3 billion federal infrastructure investment. Adjusting for population, this comes out to about $1,557 per capita, the 17th highest among the 50 states.
Federal highway aid will account for 66.2% of infrastructure investment in the state, more than any other category, followed by bridge replacements and repairs, which will account for 14.0% of federal spending, and water infrastructure, at 8.0%.
All data in this story was compiled by U.S. News & World Report in its article, The States Benefiting the Most From the Infrastructure Deal.
|Rank
|State
|Per capita federal infrastructure aid ($)
|Total federal infrastructure aid ($B)
|Largest investment category
|2nd largest investment category
|3rd largest investment category
|1
|Alaska
|6,721
|4.9
|Federal Highway Aid
|Airports
|Water Infrastructure
|2
|Wyoming
|4,479
|2.6
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|3
|Montana
|3,558
|3.9
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|4
|Vermont
|3,458
|2.2
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|5
|North Dakota
|3,390
|2.6
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|6
|South Dakota
|3,210
|2.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|7
|West Virginia
|2,452
|4.4
|Federal Highway Aid
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|Water Infrastructure
|8
|Delaware
|2,401
|2.4
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Airports
|9
|Rhode Island
|2,345
|2.6
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|10
|Hawaii
|1,800
|2.6
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|11
|New Mexico
|1,759
|3.7
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|12
|Maine
|1,736
|2.4
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|13
|Connecticut
|1,675
|6.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|14
|Arkansas
|1,648
|5.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|15
|Idaho
|1,645
|3.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|16
|Iowa
|1,593
|5.1
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|17
|Louisiana
|1,557
|7.3
|Federal Highway Aid
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|Water Infrastructure
|18
|Nebraska
|1,550
|3.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|19
|Mississippi
|1,507
|4.5
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|20
|New Hampshire
|1,487
|2.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|21
|Missouri
|1,464
|9.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|22
|Oklahoma
|1,458
|5.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|23
|New Jersey
|1,454
|13.5
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|24
|Kentucky
|1,439
|6.5
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|25
|Illinois
|1,390
|17.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|26
|Alabama
|1,387
|7.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|27
|Pennsylvania
|1,369
|17.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|28
|New York
|1,333
|26.9
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|29
|Massachusetts
|1,327
|9.3
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|30
|Kansas
|1,307
|3.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|31
|Indiana
|1,303
|8.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|32
|Nevada
|1,301
|4.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|33
|Oregon
|1,265
|5.4
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|34
|Wisconsin
|1,234
|7.3
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|35
|Texas
|1,216
|35.4
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|36
|Utah
|1,209
|4.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|37
|Maryland
|1,198
|7.4
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|38
|South Carolina
|1,195
|6.1
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|39
|Minnesota
|1,192
|6.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|40
|Virginia
|1,170
|10.1
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|41
|Georgia
|1,152
|12.3
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|42
|Tennessee
|1,151
|8.0
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|43
|California
|1,127
|44.6
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Bridge Replacements and Repairs
|44
|Washington
|1,115
|8.6
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|45
|Ohio
|1,087
|12.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|46
|Michigan
|1,070
|10.8
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|47
|Colorado
|1,068
|6.2
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|48
|Arizona
|1,022
|7.3
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
|49
|North Carolina
|996
|10.4
|Federal Highway Aid
|Water Infrastructure
|Public Transportation
|50
|Florida
|887
|19.1
|Federal Highway Aid
|Public Transportation
|Water Infrastructure
