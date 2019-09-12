DENHAM SPRINGS -- At least one person has died in a traffic accident on Interstate 12 westbound on Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
“A passenger car rear-ended an 18-wheeler on I-12 west,” said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Troop A spokesman.
The driver of the car sustained fatal injuries, Scrantz said.
He did not identify the driver, pending notification of the family.
The accident occurred between the Amite River and the O’Neal Lane exit near the Livingston Parish line with East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
DOTD reported the right lane of I-12 west is blocked.
At 2:30 p.m., westbound traffic was slowed down almost to the Juban Road interchange.
