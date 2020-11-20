It's going to be slow going for anyone traveling east on I-12 Friday morning.
I-12 eastbound at milepost 19 (Satsuma) is currently closed due to an injury crash involving a tanker hauling hazmat and a State Trooper. The crash caused an explosion according to eye witnesses, and went off around 4:30 a.m.
As of 7 a.m., the fires had been extinguished with the assistance of the Livingston Fire Department, according to state police.
@ashleywbrz Video of explosion moments after off of Satsuma pic.twitter.com/6Dz8btCZ1E— Christine Armentor (@muertas420) November 20, 2020
Both the driver and the trooper were transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries. State police say the driver suffered second-degree burns, while the trooper suffered lacerations and a possible concussion.
Both eastbound lanes of travel are currently closed at this time as crews work to clear the scene. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 190 at LA Hwy 447.
At this time officials are unsure when I-12 will reopen.
Although it is a hazmat situation, officials say that part of the crash is contained and there is no need for area evacuations at this time.
