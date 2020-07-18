Authorities have arrested two people for allegedly distributing illegal narcotics from a residence and various hotels throughout Livingston Parish, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and the LPSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed two search warrants on Thursday at a home on Blood River Road in Springfield as well as a hotel room in Walker.
According to Ard, the search warrants were the result of an ongoing investigation involving Ethel Shannon Chriswell, who was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics from her residence and various hotels throughout Livingston Parish.
Items seized included more than $9,000 in cash, guns, a Nissan Altima, methamphetamine, LSD, temazepam, zaleplon, MDMA, marijuana plants, and more.
“Despite [COVID-19], these types of operations are needed & still continue,” Ard said in a statement. “Stopping access points to these illegal narcotics is a fight we take seriously in Livingston Parish.”
The following individuals are currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center:
Ethel Shannon Chriswell, 41, who faces:
-- PWITD Schedule II CDS
-- PWITD Schedule I CDS
-- Possession of Schedule 4 Drugs
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Possession of Firearm with Drugs
-- Minors/Use CDS in presence
Ryan McKinney, 18, who faces:
-- Produce/Manufacture/create/cultivate Schedule 1 Drug
-- PWITD Schedule II CDS
-- PWITD Schedule IV CDS
-- Possession of Schedule 1 Drugs
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Possession of Firearm with Drugs
The following individuals were each issued a summons:
-- Lexie Lanier, 23, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Nicholas Holland, 29, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ard thanked the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
