John Schneider got excited as he rattled off some of the stunts he and his crew were planning for his latest movie.

One stunt involved a car chase that ended with a cop car landing in a river. Another had his beloved Hellcat hit a ramp and soar 75 feet in the air.

In a third stunt, a boat zooms by and flies over a dirt road. In a fourth, a boat speeds through a swamp, hits a bump, and crashes through a hunting camp.

“Another building casualty,” Schneider, the former “Dukes of Hazzard” star, said with a sly grin back in March. “Man, I love this.”

Those stunts and more can be found in Schneider’s latest film “Poker Run,” a high-stakes action-comedy replete with getaway cars, trucks, boats, and jet skis — along with plenty of jumps, crashes, and laughs.

“Poker Run” marks the 10th film collaboration for Schneider and his wife, Alicia Allain, who served as the film’s producer. It is a sequel to their 2020 film “Stand On It,” an homage to the Burt Reynolds-led “Smokey and the Bandit.”

“We had a winning combination with the first movie,” Allain said in a statement. “We weren’t done with these characters and the possibilities.”

Like its fun-filled, action-packed predecessor, Schneider wrote, directed, and starred in “Poker Run,” which picks up where “Stand On It” left off, with much of the cast reprising their roles.

In the newest film, Tiny (Michael Sullivan) and Timmy Needham (Dane Rhodes) bankroll an illegal Texas hold’em-style poker game, while players race from one remote location to the next. The two swindlers front half a million dollars to Frosty (Cody McCarver), Fred (Mindy Robinson), Sonny (Dion Baia) and Papa (Dane Rhodes), while Duke (Schneider) has to put up the $500,000 he just won in the previous film.

The players go all in, making the pot $2.5 million dollars — and the winner takes all.

“The whole movie is the poker run,” Schneider said. “It’s an adrenaline rush the whole time. It’s going to grab you and shake you.”

In a recent interview, Schneider said “Poker Run” was a step up from “Stand On It,” saying the sequel was “a little faster” and “had more fun” than its predecessor.

So far, the audiences agree.

“Everyone who has seen the movie and has been a fan of ‘Stand On It’ has said they like ‘Poker Run’ even better,” Schneider said. “We did everything from dirt to gravel to a boat race down the Amite River and then through the swamp. It was fun to make, and I’ve enjoyed it even more than ‘Stand On It.’”

One thing Schneider said he enjoys about “Poker Run” is the way it showcases more of Louisiana, which filmmakers weren’t able to do as much in “Stand On It” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scenes for “Poker Run” were shot throughout Livingston, Springfield, Ponchatoula, Albany and Hammond as well as in Pointe Coupee Parish, Schneider said. A good chunk of filming took place on the Amite River, and local hot spots such as the Prop Stop and Boopalu’s were also used.

“This time, we got way further out in Louisiana,” Schneider said. “The first one [‘Stand On It’] was during COVID, so we had to stay pretty close to home. This time, we got to see a little more and show a little more of Louisiana to the people who watch the movie. That made it a more well-rounded film.”

Dozens of extras got their chance to be in the movie during Bo’s Extravaganza in April, a weekend-long party Schneider hosts at his studios in Holden every year. Schneider used the event to film some of the movie’s stunts, which drew loud cheers from the hundreds on hand.

“Poker Run” also marks the film debut for the Ponchatoula’s historic caboose, which Schneider purchased to be used in his films. The Illinois Central 9956 caboose had sat next to the Ponchatoula Country Market since 1998 and was seldom-used until Schneider bought it in December 2020.

After towing the caboose to Livingston Parish, Schneider had a team “completely” renovate it and “turn it into a beautiful structure rather than a burned-out box.” The beginning and end of the poker game in “Poker Run” take place inside the caboose.

“When we got the caboose, everybody asked what we were gonna do with it, and I said we’re gonna put it in a movie,” he recalled. “Within a couple of weeks it was in one. Now people get to see that, inside and out. It’s kind of a little kid’s dream come true, but the kid turned out to be 61.”

Schneider said he wanted “Poker Run” to incorporate more water in a similar way to the 1976 film “Gator,” another Burt Reynolds-starring movie. His character Bo enjoys the water, as well, at one point shouting “Go big or go home” during a scene on the Blood River.

This film also marked the first time Schneider has incorporated boat stunts.

“There’s so much water here in Louisiana,” Schneider said. “‘Stand On It’ was so good and so fun, but in the spirit of what Burt did with ‘Gator,’ I wanted to put ‘Poker Run’ on the water. And in Louisiana, you have plenty of water.

“Plus, we hadn’t done boat stunts before, so we’re stepping it up and trying to see what else we can do.”

There’s more good news for fans: The story that started in “Stand On It” and continued in “Poker Run” is not over yet, as Schneider said there will be a third film in the series titled “Double or Nothing.”

“It looks like we have a franchise on our hands here and we’ll keep going,” he said.

“Poker Run” can be streamed at CineflixDOD.com. To purchase a DVD, visit JohnSchneiderStudios.com.