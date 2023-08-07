John Mangus announces campaign for Livingston Parish Council District 6

Livingston Parish resident and educator John Mangus announced that he is running for Livingston Parish Council District 6.
The current councilman has been redistricted and cannot run for reelection in District 6.
“I am someone just like you,” John said. “I live and work in Livingston Parish’s 6th District and I will work to find the solutions that best benefit the lives of my neighbors.”
John is a lifelong member of the Republican Party. He believes in faith, strong family values, and fiscal responsibility. He knows that locally elected officials represent fewer people so they need to be sensitive to, and in touch with, the concerns and interests of each and every constituent.
The concerns most residents express are drainage, roads, and uncontrolled growth.
“Locally elected officials represent the majority, but if only a fraction of voters vote, then only a small part of the community’s interests is represented,” John said.
John wants to represent all of District 6. He wants to hear and address all residents’ concerns.
John, a lifelong educator, is married to Brandy Mangus. His two children attended the Livingston Parish School system and graduated from Walker High School.
John and Brandy are employed by Livingston Parish schools. John is an Itinerant Medical Homebound teacher. Brandy is an 8th Grade Science teacher at Westside Junior High in Walker, Louisiana.
John is active in the Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, serving as the President of the Men’s Club and as a member of the Knights of Columbus.
John graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a B.A. in Communications. He also graduated from Louisiana State University in Education. He earned a Masters in Educational Administration from SLU and a Masters Plus 30 from LSU.
John is the President of his subdivision’s Homeowners Association and has previously served on parish advisory boards. He has worked in many industries to supplement his income as a teacher. Some of these are: construction, service, security, and the film industry appearing in some 80 films and television shows as well as multiple commercials. He has worked as a back-ground actor, principal actor, stunt person, producer and writer.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for John Mangus.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.