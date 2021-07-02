A popular brewery will celebrate the nation’s independence this weekend — for a cause.
Le Chien Brewing Company, located in Denham Springs, will host an all-day Independence Day party on Saturday, July 3.
The event will feature a hotdog eating contest, a dunking booth with local officials, live music, and plenty of food and drinks.
Proceeds from the hotdog eating contest and dunking booth will go toward the Denham Springs Animal Shelter.
The event will run from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. and will go on “rain or shine.”
The dunking booth will be open from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and cost $1 per throw. Some of those taking part include Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack, City Building Inspector and Floodplain Manager Rick Foster, and Father Matthew Graham, among others.
The hotdog eating contest will begin at 3 p.m. and pit local police officers and firefighters against each other. Following that competition, an at-large competition will be held for the general public, at $20 per admission.
Live music is set to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.