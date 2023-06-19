The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for Leadership Livingston, a program that began more than 10 years ago to teach professionals about their community.
The upcoming class will mark the 12-year anniversary of the program, which has been responsible for projects that have impacted thousands of people in the parish.
Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
The program also requires that participants take part in a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
To date, around 230 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on around 30 community service projects. Those projects range from playgrounds in underserved communities to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall to a first responders monument.
Applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024 are being accepted through 4 p.m. on July 18, 2023, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
People can also reach the chamber by calling (225) 665-8155 or emailing staff@livingstonparishchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.