The Link Up LIVINGston committee, which was created over the summer to address the parish’s broadband and connectivity issues, will launch its website next week, committee members said Tuesday.
The website will go live on Monday, Oct. 25, and the committee is asking Livingston Parish residents to visit the site and complete an internet speed test — a necessary step to possibly acquiring funds for areas with little or no high-speed internet.
“This is going to increase our quality of life here in Livingston Parish,” said Chairperson Jack Varnado. “But we need as many people to complete those speed tests as possible.”
Created in August, Link Up LIVINGston was the result of the Livingston Parish Council passing a resolution to address broadband and connectivity within the parish, an issue that came to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broadband (broad bandwidth) is any connection that allows data to move quickly from the internet to a device.
In Louisiana, broadband is defined as connections with minimum speeds of 25 megabits per second download (when things load from the internet to your computer or device) and 3 megabits per second upload (when you send something from your computer or device out to the internet).
According to the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, around 450,000 Louisianans lack access to at least 25:3 Mbps, the minimum standard for broadband. The office also said that 43.6 percent Louisianans do not have access to a low-cost internet plan.
The “digital divide” – the gap between those with and without adequate broadband access – became even more apparent in the state and parish once the pandemic struck and forced school, work, and healthcare to shift online.
Tackling this divide has been the goal of the state’s newly-formed Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, which is assisting local and state entities to make broadband access available in every part of the state by 2029.
Over the summer, Rep. Buddy Mincey organized a broadband summit with stakeholders from more than a dozen local entities. He said his goal was to “start a conversation” to work toward a broadband solution, especially with the amount of federal dollars that are available.
After the summit, the parish council passed a resolution that created Link Up LIVINGston, an 11-person committee with local representatives from several governing entities and private organizations. The committee is tasked with addressing three challenges related to connectivity: access, affordability, and digital literacy.
The resolution described the benefits of broadband as “wide-reaching and comprehensive,” adding that broadband affects all aspects of life, including education, healthcare, economics, and safety.
“Broadband has become a requirement for doing business in the 21st Century,” the resolution states.
Formed in late August, the committee was only able to meet once before Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, but it has since met multiple times to address the parish’s broadband issues.
And starting next week, the committee will need the public’s help.
Once the Link Up LIVINGston website goes live, people will need to complete an internet speed test found on the homepage, Varnado said. While presenting the website, committee member Jim Chapman said the webpage will automatically save the results, making the process “as easy as possible.”
The group’s Facebook page is already online, and people can find it at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Link-Up-Livingston-102874492183877/.
The committee will then send the speed test data to local providers, who will have the ability to apply for grants through the state’s broadband grant program aimed at providing access to underserved and rural areas.
Applications for the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Opportunities Act (GUMBO) $177 million grant program will be accepted Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, meaning the Link Up LIVINGston committee needs people to complete the speed tests “as soon as possible,” Varnado said.
“If we can get that data, then we can encourage the providers to look at whether a particular area needs the Gumbo Grant program to get high-speed internet,” Varnado said.
Though much of the focus is on the Gumbo Grants, Varnado and committee members noted that Link Up LIVINGston will be an “ongoing” group, especially as it shifts its focus to digital literacy.
According to the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, around 460,000 residents ages 18-64 “lack the digital literacy required to take advantage of digital services.”
The group is also encouraging people to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, a Federal Communications Commission program in which qualified, low-income households can receive a temporary $50 per month discount on their monthly broadband bill.
All of this information and more will be found on the Link Up LIVINGston website when it goes live next week.
“We don’t want to exclude anybody,” Varnado said. “We want to reach as many people as possible.”
