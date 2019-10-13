HOLDEN – A Livingston man died Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding hit another vehicle on La. 42 east of La. 441, according to State Police.
Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Troop A spokesman, identified the man as Elton Stafford, 63.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Stafford was westbound on La. 42 on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Scrantz said.
At the same time, a 2008 Ford F-150 hauling a flatbed trailer was westbound on La. 42 in front of the Harley Davidson, he said.
For reasons still under investigation, Stafford’s motorcycle struck the rear of the trailer and he was ejected, Scrantz said.
Despite wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet, Stafford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the trooper said.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Stafford, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis, Scrantz said.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.