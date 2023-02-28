Authorities have identified the two males who died from a shooting in Denham Springs on Tuesday.
Deshaun Ennis, a 45-year-old from Amite, and Anthony Self, Jr., a 26-year-old from Denham Springs, both died following what authorities said was a "domestic-related murder-suicide."
The case remains under investigation, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement around 9 p.m.
Authorities are investigating what is believed to be a domestic-related murder-suicide in Denham Springs, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement earlier Tuesday, Ard said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Buddy Ellis Road, which lies on the south side of Interstate-12 between Juban Road and Highway 447.
"While we are still in the early stages of this case, we can tell you that, according to witnesses, we believe we are working a domestic-related murder/suicide at this hour," Ard said in a statement just before 3:30 p.m.
No other information has been made available, and it's remains unclear who shot whom.
