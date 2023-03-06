The director of the Livingston Parish Library system is resigning from his position, according to a letter sent to members of the Library Board of Control.

Giovanni Tairov, who has served as the library system’s director for the last 15 years, will officially leave the job on March 31, he said in the letter.

Tairov confirmed his resignation in a phone call with The News.

“It is with mixed emotions that I submit my resignation from my position as the Livingston Parish Library Director, effective March 31, 2023,” Tairov said. “During my tenure as Director, we have made notable accomplishments together. We have built new library facilities, significantly expanded our collections, and implemented an array of innovative programs and services.

“I am proud of the work we have done and the positive impact we have had on the Livingston Parish community.”

In his resignation letter, Tairov said the time had come “to move on to new opportunities and challenges.” He said he is turning his focus to research in public policy, something that has interested him for some time.

“I am committed to completing a smooth transition and will work closely with the Board and the library leadership team to make certain that all necessary steps are taken to ensure the continued success of the library,” he said. “I will be available to answer any questions or provide any support that may be needed during the transition period.”

Tairov joined the Livingston Parish Library in 2008, initially serving as assistant director. In 2010, he was appointed the system’s director, and he wasn’t shy about his expectations in the new role.

“My ambition is to make this library system the best in the state,” a 35-year-old Tairov told The News in a profile in May 2010.

Under Tairov, the library system has grown to nearly 100,000 cardholders, built and expanded branches, and added technological tools such as 3D printing and scanning, virtual reality software, and a computer lab.

In 2018, the library added some 600,000 items to its collection with the addition of Hoopla Digital and other resources, and it eventually slashed late fees for all patrons. The library system later expanded its free internet services by offering mobile hotspots for checkout.

In 2019, the library system partnered with Livingston Parish schools by enrolling more than 26,000 students and teachers enrolled in a new eCard Program, which gave access to the library’s net of digital resources. Later that year, the library unveiled its Discovery Mobile, which serves as a mobile library and provides access to many of the same services currently offered in the five branches.

Last year, the Main Branch opened its Digital Media Lab, a fully-equipped maker space where patrons can learn how to use modern media production tools to create their own digital content. This year, the Livingston Parish Library was one of five systems statewide to be awarded a grant to increase digital literacy.

Currently, all five branches have internet access for patrons, and the system’s computer collection was recently upgraded.

For his efforts, Tairov was named the Louisiana Library Association’s Public Library Director of the Year in 2019.

In his resignation letter, Tairov called it “a tremendous honor and privilege” to serve the Livingston Parish community and singled out his “amazing team of library employees” for its dedication over the years.

“I am most thankful for the opportunity that allowed me to work with such an amazing team of library employees,” Tairov said. “I will never tire of praising them for their hard work, dedication to the library's mission, and unwavering commitment to Livingston Parish.

“Our talented librarians reinforce the value of reading, literacy, and learning daily because of their outstanding work. I am thankful for their help which allowed all of us to make this library system one of the best in Louisiana.”

Tairov’s resignation comes at a trying time for the library system, which has been at the center of a heated discussion regarding the classification of certain books.

The debate started last summer when a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control member proposed the board “look into” children’s books containing “sexually explicit material,” though many have blasted the proposal as a way to ban books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues.

Since then, people on all sides of the debate have voiced their opinions at numerous board and council meetings, including multiple local leaders.

In August, the Livingston Parish Council and Parish President Layton Ricks passed a resolution formally asking the library board to reclassify books “of a sexual nature.”

Recently, the council passed another resolution formally asking the library system to restrict juvenile library cards from adult content; to block juvenile access to a certain streaming platform; and to endorse legislation supporting a tiered card system and evaluating books “based on community standards.”