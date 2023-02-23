Amid concerns that local libraries have inappropriate material available to minors, the Livingston Parish Library has rolled out a new policy that requires caregivers to determine the level of access their children have.

The policy, which library Director Giovanni Tairov introduced to the Livingston Parish Council earlier this month, requires parents and guardians to fill out a “Materials Restriction Form” before their children can utilize their account.

The form, which must be completed in-person, allows the “adult on record” to block their children from checking out certain books, if they opt in. Caregivers can also choose to apply no restrictions.

Restrictions can be placed on physical materials in any of the library’s five branches or digital materials.

But until caregivers fill out the form, their children’s Livingston Parish Library juvenile accounts will be blocked, Tairov told council members in their Feb. 9 meeting. In addition, new juvenile accounts will be required to complete the “Materials Restriction Form” when they’re activated.

There are nearly 27,000 juvenile accounts in the library system, but less than 500 restriction forms — under 2 percent — have been filled out, Tairov said Thursday.

Though the restriction form is new, Livingston Parish Library leaders have repeatedly said that parents and guardians have “always had control” over what their children see and check out from the library.

Per the library’s policy, juvenile accounts must be attached to a parent or legal guardian’s account in order to borrow items. Parents can also view their child’s check-out history. Additionally, the policy stipulates that children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver when inside a library.

“We’ve always encouraged parents to participate in their children’s selection of materials and what they check out,” Tairov said this month. “It is extremely difficult for us to make decisions on behalf of the parents because we don’t want to infringe on someone’s right to allow their children to access what they deem is appropriate. We always walk this very fine line to let parents make those decisions for their children.”

The new policy has been in the works for the last several months amid an ongoing debate about what some locally and statewide have alleged is “sexually explicit material” available in public libraries.

The issue has sparked heated debate in multiple Louisiana parishes over the last year, specifically Lafayette, St. Tammany, and Livingston parishes. Those library systems have heard arguments from both sides, with some speaking against censorship of any kind and others pushing for greater moderation.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Landry, a candidate for governor, said he and state lawmakers are pushing to restrict children’s access to certain materials in public libraries. His “Protecting Innocence” report made available links to library policies, sample letters for writing lawmakers, model legislation, and excerpts from books Landry said contain “inappropriate” material for children.

In Livingston Parish, the debate began in July when former Board of Control member — and current council member — Erin Sandefur suggested the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content deemed “too strong” for children.

The Livingston Parish Council joined the debate the next month when, at the request of Parish President Layton Ricks, it formally asked the Livingston Parish Library to reclassify books “of a sexual nature.”

Earlier this month, the council unanimously passed a resolution that asked the library system to restrict juvenile library cards from adult content; to block juvenile access to a certain streaming platform; and to endorse legislation supporting a tiered card system and evaluating books “based on community standards.”

Tairov, who was questioned for 30 minutes on the library’s policies in the Feb. 9 meeting, stressed that the library system has traditionally given parents power over which materials their kids can access and check out.

But council members argued that hasn’t been enough.

“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” said Councilman Garry Talbert.

‘It’s up to the parent’

In the last few weeks, as library cardholders under the age of 18 have tried to check out books, some of those attempts have been blocked.

That’s because of the library’s new “limited access card” policy, according to Livingston Parish Library Assistant Director Jennifer Seneca.

“Some teens have come inside to check out books while their parents wait in the car and we’ve had to send them back to tell the parents to fill out the form,” Seneca said. “We can’t check out to them until this is completed.”

In a recent interview with The News, Seneca explained the library’s new “Materials Restriction Form,” which must be completed before minor accounts can check out items or utilize online resources. If a minor attempts to check out an item without having their parent fill out the form, the library staffer will get an alert, Seneca said.

The form is split into two categories: print materials restriction and digital materials and resources restriction.

As of noon Thursday, approximately 468 caregivers had filled out the form, Tairov said. Of that total, 272 chose to implement some sort of restriction, while 196 opted against any restriction.

Tairov introduced the new policy in a library Board of Control meeting in January, one month before he discussed it at length before the parish council.

“Our goal is to offer our parents an opportunity to make informed decisions about their children’s selection of materials,” Tairov said in January.

Under the print restriction, caregivers have three options: no restriction, juvenile restriction, or teen restriction.

Those who select “juvenile restriction” are choosing to only let their children check out “X” and “XF” sections, which roughly cover grades 5th and below. This also prohibits them from checking out items in the young adult (grades 6-12) and adult (ages 18 and up) sections.

Caregivers who select “teen restriction” are only blocking their child from checking out items in the adult section.

If a caregiver chooses juvenile or teen restrictions, the library is also working to implement that same restriction for its digital “match,” such as a physical book’s e-book or audiobook, Seneca said.

Caregivers can also opt against implementing any restrictions.

“It’s up to the parent to decide what their kid can check out or read,” Seneca said.

In addition to restricting print materials, parents and guardians can also place limitations on the digital access their children have, though the choices are more limited, Seneca said.

Under the digital section, caregivers have two options: no restriction or restricted card, with the latter blocking that particular card’s access “to all library databases and digital media.”

The reason the digital restriction can’t be divided as easily as the print restriction, Seneca explained, is because the library utilizes multiple vendors for its online resources, and each vendor has its own type of content access control. And while the print restrictions for certain digital vendors can be “mirrored,” not all of them can, Seneca said.

“We can’t create something the vendor doesn’t offer, so since we can’t do that, this was a choice that we ended up having to make, to block all digital access if they choose the restricted card,” she said.

Seneca also pointed out that some of the library’s digital vendors, such as Hoopla and Kanopy, have kids’ modes that parents can activate.

“Any app that offers a kids’ mode is similar to having a streaming service at home, like Netflix, where parents go into the app and turn kids’ mode on before they let the child use it,” she said.

Seneca added that parents can change their child’s restriction setting at any time by visiting a branch and filling out the “Material Restrictions” form.