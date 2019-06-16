In a competition among hundreds of newspapers from across the country, winning even just a handful of awards feels special.
For the 2018 production year, the News claimed 24 total awards from the National Newspaper Association's 'Better Newspaper Contest' competition, including six first place finishes and a second in 'General Excellence.'
General Excellence is a committee-based analysis of individual newspapers' full offering, including style; writing; pictures; layout; opinion; public notices; advertising; and overall flow of the product selected for judgement.
Graphics artist Paul Hatton continues to be a hit on the national circuit, earning two first places for advertisement design.
Photographer Morgan Prewitt garnered a first place for her photographs of the Livingston Parish Fair, and swept the 'Feature Photo' category.
The sports team of editor William Weathers and Rob DeArmond placed first in overall sports coverage, while editor David Gray and writer Jamie Webb claimed a first in overall lifestyle coverage.
DeArmond also claimed a first place for his story on Albany coach Bobby Olah's 'Hall of Fame' induction.
The overall winners were (in no particular order):
- General Excellence - The News, 2nd place
- Best Serious Column - McHugh David, 3rd place
- Best Sports Column - William Weathers, 3rd place
- Best Sports Column - Rob DeArmond, Honorable mention
- Best Breaking News Photo - Staff, Honorable mention
- Best Feature Photo - Morgan Prewitt, 1st place
- Best Feature Photo - Morgan Prewitt, 2nd place
- Best Feature photo - Morgan Prewitt, 3rd place
- Best Photo Essay - Morgan Prewitt, 2nd place
- Best Photo Essay - Morgan Prewitt, Honorable Mention
- Best Sports Section - Rob DeArmond & William Weathers, 1st place
- Best Lifestyle Section - David Gray & Jamie Webb, 1st place
- Best Education / Literacy Story - David Gray, 2nd place
- Best Feature Story - David Gray, 2nd place
- Best Feature Story - David Gray, Honorable Mention
- Best Sports Feature - Rob DeArmond, 1st place
- Video Journalism - Drew Walker, Honorable mention
- Best Multiple Advertiser Section - Paul Hatton, 3rd place
- Best Newspaper Promotion - Paul Hatton, 1st place
- Best Newspaper Promotion - Paul Hatton, 2nd place
- Best Series Ad Idea, Color - Paul Hatton, Honorable Mention
- Best Use of Ad Color - Paul Hatton, 1st place
- Best Use of Ad Color - Paul Hatton, 2nd place
The News is in a category with roughly 65 other newspapers.
