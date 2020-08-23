A state of emergency has been declared in Livingston Parish ahead of two named storms expected to hit the state this week.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) made the joint announcement in a statement Sunday morning, one day before forecasters predict the first of the storms to make landfall.
Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to make landfall as hurricanes Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Gov. John Bel Edwards made a federal disaster declaration request on Saturday after new forecasts show storms heading to Louisiana.
The state of emergency is in effect beginning Sunday, Aug. 23, “until the threat from these storms passes,” Livingston Parish officials said.
The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated at 6 p.m. Sunday and remain in operation 24/7 until the threat passes. The EOC Hotline number is 225-686-3996. For emergencies, officials urge people to call 911.
According to Ricks’ statement, Livingston Parish government offices will be open Monday morning for regular business “but may close early for the safety of its employees and the public.”
“We ask that you get all of your permitting and other Parish Government needs handled as soon as possible on Monday,” the statement said.
Any changes to potential threats, sheltering, sandbag locations and any other pertinent information will be distributed via the Livingston Parish and LOHSEP Facebook pages as well as released to the media as needed. Sand and sandbags will be available at the below locations beginning on Sunday:
As of 7 a.m., Marco was about 360 miles south/southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with a movement of 13 mph. At the same time, Laura was 40 miles north/northwest Port-au-Prince, Haiti, moving 18 mph.
Portions of Livingston Parish are currently under a hurricane watch, tropical storm warning, and storm surge watch.
