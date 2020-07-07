Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy announced the district’s phased reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, saying more details will come no later than July 17.
The district’s plan implements multiple phases and options pending what policies are put in place by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE). The plan will also take into account guidelines from other state entities such as the Louisiana Department of Education, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office.
All schools statewide closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year on March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19, which initially hit Louisiana harder than all but a handful of states.
After Louisiana began to see signs of flattening the curve, the disease has seen a resurgence over the last three weeks, with new cases and hospitalizations trending toward alarming levels and putting a traditional start to the 2020-21 school year in doubt.
In a press release, Murphy said district leaders have been “closely monitoring and developing reopening plans” for the upcoming school year. The district created a COVID Committee of administrators from all grade levels who have been working with individual school principals over the past few weeks to develop reopening plans.
Murphy said the school system still plans to begin school on Friday, Aug. 7 — exactly one month from now.
“This has been a highly collaborative effort,” Murphy said. “Although current guidelines are in place, and our committee is taking action to adhere to those recommendations, we know those guidelines are subject to change.
“As a result, Livingston Schools will be issuing a parent transportation survey by Friday of this week to ascertain how our students will enter and exit our campuses during the phased reopening.”
Murphy said the district is defining three general plans for reopening: Phase One, Phase Two, and Phase Three. These options give general structural plans that can be quickly implemented to meet new guidelines, he said.
Under Phase One, all schools will be forced to open with students in a totally virtual environment, save for a very few small groups with specific needs who would require face-to-face instruction and interaction.
Under Phase Two, Livingston Parish schools would reopen in a blended format with an alternating schedule that facilitates student learning through both virtual and in-person instruction.
In this phase, Murphy said schools would maximize, “to the greatest extent possible,” the number of days students can attend their home campuses while remaining within established guidelines.
Under Phase Three, Livingston Parish schools would welcome students back to their home campuses with social distancing provisions in place, including some restrictions on activities during the school day to remain within established guidelines.
Murphy said Phase Three is “the most desired” among education professionals and local families based on feedback from school principals who have been in contact with their faculty, staff, and parents.
In his statement, Murphy noted that BESE has been obligated by the State Legislature, through the passage of House Bill 59, to adopt and implement policies regarding COVID-19 and the reopening of school for all districts no later than July 15.
The superintendent said his administrative committee “is anxiously awaiting the release of the state’s plan, and based on those recommended guidelines, will announce which phase we open with and give more details of how that will look, no later than July 17.”
“Be assured that Livingston Schools is working on a fully functional plan that is focused on what is in the best interest of the education, health and well-being of all our students, employees and surrounding communities,” Murphy said.
“Much thanks to all our employees, parents and community members for their continued support of our system, their patience in this uncertain time, and their faith in our ability to work together to implement a plan that is best for everyone.”
