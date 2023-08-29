The Department of State and the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting VOTER REGISTRATION WEEK – August 28th through September 1, 2023. The purpose of this effort is to inform the general public of important matters and to encourage more participation in voter registration as well as election day.
During this week staff will be traveling throughout the parish delivering voter registration forms and information booklets to local town halls, libraries, schools, and Post Offices.
The registrar's office will also be open from 8:00am – 4:30pm. Citizens can come into the office to register to vote or to make necessary changes to their voter registration record.
Registration forms and other important information can be obtained by contacting our office at (225) 686-3054 or visiting our office at 20400 Government Blvd. in Livingston. You may also visit the Secretary of State’s website at: www.geauxvote.com for complete registration and other important election information.
Any persons interested in becoming a poll worker on election day, should contact the Clerk of Court’s office at (225) 686-2216.
