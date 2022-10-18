The Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters office is now in the heart of government operations, just in time for a packed fall ballot.
After operating for years in an old brick building near the corner of Magnolia Street and U.S. Hwy. 190 in the Town of Livingston, the Registrar of Voters office has moved to Government Boulevard among the rest of the parish’s governmental entities.
The office is now located in the same building as the Livingston Parish Assessor, at 20400 Government Blvd. in the Town of Livingston.
Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews said his office has been in its new spot for about four weeks and is ready for early voting, which runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday. Signs at the former building will direct voters to the new office, Andrews said.
“Everything as far as the voters are concerned is good to come here,” Andrews said. “There is nothing a voter could accomplish down there [at the old building].”
Andrews, who became the registrar in January 2009, said the Registrar of Voters office had been in its previous location since Hurricane Gustav, though the building is much older than that. In fact, there are still visible reminders from the previous tenant, Andrews said.
“Still to this day, there’s a rack in the back of greeting cards from when the drugstore was there,” Andrews said. “When [the former tenants] moved after Hurricane Gustav, it was an emergency situation because they had a tree fall on the office they were in, so they had to move in a hurry. But some of their stuff was just moved to the back and stayed there.”
There were other examples that pointed to a building in need of an upgrade, with some furniture and supplies dating to the 1970s. The cost for the building's upkeep was also starting to rack up, Andrews said.
“We didn’t have to pay rent on the space, but the upkeep on that building was getting really bad,” he said. “It seemed like every summer we had to replace parts for the AC.”
Andrews said the assessor approached him a few years ago to let him know there was space available in the building. Andrews then got the green light to move locations from other parish leaders.
The Registrar of Voters is now part of the Delmas L. Taylor Governmental Annex, a $2.4 million, 15,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2019. The registrar’s office occupies the southeast corner of the building in a 2,200-square-foot space.
Since the space was previously used for storage, it had to be re-designed for use as an office, Andrews said. It now consists of Andrews’ office, a voting room, a kitchen, a bathroom, four permanent work stations, three work stations at the counter for early voting, and a lobby area.
Andrews said they brought over “all of our computer equipment,” but mostly everything else was new, including the furniture.
“That was one of my requirements,” Andrews said. “If I move, then we need new stuff. The other stuff was old. Some of it was from 1970. Some of it was from the 1990s. And everybody had a different-colored desk.”
“So here we are, brand new.”
The new Registrar of Voters office will be one of two locations in the parish for early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The other will be the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 8101 US Hwy. 190.
Early voting will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25, and end Tuesday, Nov. 1. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
All early-voting polling stations will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 30.
And voters will have much to decide on.
Nationally, voters will select a U.S. senator as well as a U.S. representative.
Locally, there will be races for four seats on the School Board, five seats on councils in both Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.
There are also a series of statewide constitutional items on the ballot.
Other election news
Lewis Vincent Elementary, where voters have gone since the August 2016 flood, will no longer be a polling location, according to the Clerk of Court’s Office.
All those who voted at Lewis Vincent Elementary will now vote at either the new Southside Junior High or Southside Elementary, located at 26535 LA Hwy. 16 (Pete’s Highway).
Those will questions can email the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office at laura.macias@livclerk.org.
