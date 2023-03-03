The 2023-24 Livingston Parish school year calendar has been set after receiving approval from the school board during its March 2 meeting.
Under the approved calendar, students will begin the 2023-24 school year on Friday, Aug. 11. The final student day will be Friday, May 24, 2024.
The first semester will have 88 instructional days, and the second will have 89, for a total of 177. Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis said the calendar “meets all the Louisiana state requirements for numbers of days and instructional minutes.”
The district’s 182-day employees — teachers — will have 91 work days in each semester.
The calendar committee, made up of central office staff, administrators, and representatives from the district’s teacher and principal associations, devised the calendar, Purvis said.
Traditional holidays “play a major role” in developing the calendar, Purvis said, with the first semester influenced by “the desire of all stakeholders to complete work for break at Christmas.”
In addition to holidays, the second semester is influenced by the dates for state-mandated testing, high school advanced placement tests, and high school graduation ceremonies.
Thanksgiving will feature the typical week-long break, and Christmas break will give students 10 days off. For Easter, students and faculty will have off Good Friday and the entire week after that, with standardized testing coming before the break.
Next year, the school system will also receive a full week off for Mardi Gras, a five-day holiday that was implemented for the first time this year.
Purvis said the central office sent the proposed calendar to all 4,000 employees and received six responses. Those responses centered on beginning the school year earlier to extend the Christmas break, which only gives teachers eight days off.
But starting the school year earlier, Purvis said, would force the employees who report for work before teachers to begin earlier in July.
Notable Dates for the LPPS 2023-24 School Year
First day of school year for teachers: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
First day for students: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
Fair Day: Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
Thanksgiving break: Monday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 (students and teachers report back Monday, Nov. 27, 2023)
Final Day of first semester: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
First day of second semester for teachers: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024
First day of second semester for students: Friday, Jan. 5, 2024
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day: Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
Mardi Gras break: Monday, Feb. 12 - Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 (students and teachers report back Monday, Feb. 19, 2024)
Easter break: Friday, March 29 - Friday, April 5, 2024 (students and teachers report back on April 8, 2024)
Final day for students and teachers: Friday, May 24, 2024
