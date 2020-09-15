The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will resume operations on Wednesday, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
The decision was made as Hurricane Sally, which at one point was predicted to hit Louisiana, continues to push eastward nearer to Mississippi and Alabama. As of 10 a.m., Livingston Parish is no longer under a hurricane warning, strong wind advisory, or flash flood watch due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Murphy said the district will begin implementing its Phase 3 attendance plan on Wednesday.
The plan, which was made possible when Gov. John Bel Edwards advanced the state to Phase Three in reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, will bring students in grades 6-12 to campus for five-days-a-week in-person instruction over a four-day phase-in transition.
Students in grades Pre-K to 5 are already attending school five days per week on their designated campuses.
Students will return according to the following schedule:
-- Grades 6 and 9 will return full time to campus beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16
-- Grades 7 and 10 will return full time to campus beginning Thursday, Sept. 17
-- Grades 8 and 11 will return full time to campus beginning Friday, Sept. 18
-- Grade 12 will return full time to campus beginning Monday, Sept. 21
Murphy thanked school officials who worked during the two-day storm closures to secure school facilities across the campus in anticipation of the storm. He also thanked state and local Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials for working closely with the district to provide the latest weather information for the area.
Livingston Parish schools have missed six days so far this year due to weather concerns, starting with Hurricane Marco and Hurricane Laura (four) and recently with Hurricane Sally (two).
The latest weather forecast shows Hurricane Sally had slightly weakened in intensity over the past 24 hours, dropping to a Category 1 storm with winds of 80 mph. It is now expected to make landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama border early Wednesday.
