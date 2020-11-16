A Denham Springs woman is being charged with the murder of a male acquaintance following an alleged argument between the two, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Dana Bozeman, 30, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, on one charge of second-degree murder, according to online booking records.
Bozeman’s bond was set at $150,000.
According to Ard, deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 38,000 stretch of Salem Cemetery Road in Walker in reference to a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.
“When deputies arrived on scene, the body of a 32-year old male was discovered with a gunshot wound to the upper extremities,” Ard said in a statement.
That victim has since been identified as Jacob Posey, Ard said. The sheriff added that detectives have determined an argument between Posey and a female acquaintance “ended with one shot fired.”
No other information on the incident was provided. The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.